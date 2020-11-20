LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: The dangers of farm work

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Farm safety reminder

Farm work is one of the most dangerous professions in Queensland, due to the use of heavy machinery, chemicals, trucks, tractors and field work required.

Injury claims accepted by WorkCover insurers in the agricultural and forestry industry increased to 2,268 in 2019-20 from 2,195 the year prior, according to WorkSafe Queensland.

Many farmers think an accident is never going to happen to them but in my experience accidents can occur when even the most experienced farmers are present, who have been performing the same tasks for many years.

For this reason, it’s important for an employer to not only put the right procedures in place to keep staff safe but also ensure they are implemented on a day-to-day basis.

The remote work farmers undertake can mean they are isolated from help, putting them at further risk.

Recent reports of farming accidents in North Queensland really put into perspective the importance of workplace health and safety.

Even if it’s your own family business, it’s not worth putting yourself or your family at risk.

I have represented farmers who have been injured by fires, quad bikes, trucks or tractors rolling, faulty machinery or while undertaking regular maintenance on machinery and vehicles.

When you’re under stress, things can go wrong.

AgHealth Australia reported six farm deaths between January and June this year, as well as 44 injuries.

If you are involved in an accident, it’s important to know you have possible legal entitlements available to you.

– Slater and Gordon Far North and North QLD Associate Sarah Singh

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. How about an interview with the state officials, Barry and Brittany? Get their perspective of the laws Labor brought in regarding elections. No-one to pass the buck to now.

LPMC. Ask any business owner, they can’t find staff and unemployment levels are high – why? Job Keeper/Seeker is now failing, holiday time is over, bring back the CES with jobs on the board, the old way worked, not the current system.

TG. So Chang Holdings whom own the old Plaza Hotel in George street (allegedly) owes the RRC $209,740.56. Why have the RRC not done what they do to ratepayers homes that owe less than 10 per cent of this company and sell it off for what is owed to them. Sounds to me that is what should be done to recover the money.

