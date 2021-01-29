LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump trial must proceed

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Trump’s hold on the Republican Party

Incredulous as it seems to the rational mind, two thirds of the Republican Party still maintain the 3 November USA election was stolen.

This is a first for a nation divided.

These politicians considered as Trump loyalists, despite Trump’s loss, are representative of 70 million Americans deluded by a sore loser.

They are focused on the 2022 primaries.

The impending impeachment trial, is a reckoning of damage done by his claims of fraud, his inciteful rhetoric inviting armed supremacists charge the Capitol building.

It was an attack on American democracy and a legitimate election process.

To deny Trump re-election, the trial must proceed.

Yet they stand with Trump who suffered not only a loss of face, but many business contracts. He insists he will be back in some form.

How can the GOP deny the facts and still insist he won?

“Denial is a river in Egypt.”

– Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY’S VIEW ON MAYORAL ELECTION VOTE COUNTING DELAY

Harry's view on Rocky mayoral by-election vote counting.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

ANON. These young kids who steal cars know the law, they know they will be let off. This is not the first time and it won’t be the last. The law is as weak as p---. The Qld Government needs to take a good long look at themself and hang their heads in disgrace.

ANON. The COVID-19 vaccine injections will soon be given to most of the population. “To swab” or “not to swab” that is my query. Some medical practices “don’t” use alcohol swabbing to prep the skin to prevent possible infection being pushed through the puncture wound. Will a government directive be issued to all medical practices, hospitals etc. that prepping the skin with alcohol swabs will be mandatory in order to prevent infection to recipients?

