LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump’s persistent refusal to concede

Only in America

Trump’s persistent refusal to concede, began early in his career, a style embracing ridiculous aphorisms which he somehow reiterates, such as he never loses.

Lately it has gone into overdrive, with his unrealistic claims of winning the 2020 election he lost.

Incredibly, his “GOP”, the “grand old party”, pseudonym for the “Republican Party”, has stood by their man, despite the Electoral College and some realistic Republicans calling the Biden win.

How much more convincing do they need to face up to his defeat?

Even the world’s most hardened dictators have congratulated Biden.

Both 5th and 20th January will, hopefully, end this charade.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY’S VIEW ON ROCKHAMPTON MAYORAL CANDIDATES

ANON. These fools who road rage and blame it on a ‘brain snap’ don’t sit well with me. Crush their cars and cancel their licenses. When are these Clayton pollies going to give the police more power to lock these clowns up and throw away the bloody keys. I guess when somebody gets killed … Do your bloody job before this gets out of control like the one punch law.

As school leavers weigh up their career options, trailblazing “lady tradies’’ explain why girls should consider an apprenticeship, and bring home the big bucks.

Wendy Biden: There are more female tradies now than ever before. I applied for a job with North Sydney council once and they said I wouldn’t get a position as there were no female toilets.

Terry Kattenberg: No good if they don’t want to get their hands dirty or nails broken. My own daughter was the first female trades apprentice in the Central Qld coal fields in an all-male environment, expected no help and in her words, if she couldn’t do the lifting and long shifts she shouldn’t be there. Also told employers that the only way she would train a female was if she had the same work ethics as her. Never trained anyone.

Tim Price: Jobs shouldn’t be give to people because of their sex; it should be skill.

Linda Gefken: When they can offer apprentices a proper wage from the start they’d get more interest.

Cheyenne McCamley: Yes absolutely. I went to an all girls school and even though I loved the school their focus was making us go to university. There wasn’t much effort put into letting us know other options. Trades were never something we learned a lot about compared to co-ed schools in the region.

Joanne Coulter: Does it matter??? If they want to be tradies they will give it a try. I was a labourer on my father’s construction sites at weekends and holidays for years. It’s hard work but fulfilling. Not everyone suited. Male or female.

Trevor Scrimshaw: Should be more tradies everywhere, badly needed!

Una Slatter: They have more opportunities than we had as young ones, we were secretarial, nurses.

Elaine Hans: If that’s what they want to do then they should do it.

