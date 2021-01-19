LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Wasteful spending needs to stop’

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Working for the community

I have worked years ago for our community as a teenager when there were major crime problems as there is today.

I was working for about 150 dollars a week on a rural property and purchased from GoPrint, a government department at the time, a copy of the Penalties and Sentencing Act worth 80 dollars.

The people at the time were screaming for justice and an open public forum was announced to address the issue with the former state Attorney-General, Dean Wells and I needed the document to prove a point.

The issue that I saw was that criminals were being let off with a slap on the wrist, while victims suffered and I pointed out in the Act where I perceived that there were problems.

The attorney general at the time claimed that figures proved otherwise to which I stood up in the front row waving the Act that I had in my hand and accused him of rubbery figures to which he stood back and put his hands up in the air to the disgust of the public that barraged him with discontent.

Glenda Mathers, a councillor at the time, gave me some encouragement to pursue politics and do the right thing by the community into the future.

Politics was a very negative culture at the time and I felt that it was affecting my health due to the concerns that I had for the community.

An organisation that I joined through my family, effectively gave me hope and inspiration to get me back on my feet, building my self-esteem through positive mental attitude books that I read every month.

These books encouraged me to get out and make a living for myself and I am so ever thankful that this opportunity came across my path.

I now look at every negative experience in my life as an opportunity to learn and move forward and that is why I have bounced back from the pandemic.

I could have easily given up, but I chose to fight back for my family and for my community. I was taught principles of locking down expenses when times are tough and putting aside money for when times are great, to cover unforeseen circumstances like we have now with COVID-19.

Wasteful spending needs to stop and a lockdown procedure needs to happen now, to save ratepayers that are struggling, from severe rate increases that will, in some cases, break the straw on the camels back.

I don’t want to see ratepayers throwing the keys to their dreams over the counter of the banks, because they can no longer afford the costs.

Tough decisions, like in business, may have to be made in order for our regions ratepayers to be able to survive the financial crisis that the pandemic has put before us.

Together we need to audit processes and deliver security in our current times of uncertainty. She is all right attitude will need to change to, is it okay for our people.

Leyland Barnett, Mayoral Candidate for the Rockhampton Regional Council

A toxic culture

An inside job? Pre-planned 6 January invasion of the sacred seat of power is being investigated by the FBI, but no Republican wants to throw colleagues “under the bus”.

Trump can take credit for the further division in USA politics, after four years of building USA as his personal business and the GOP as his employees.

Any opposition to Trump is shown the door.

His divisive rhetoric, especially when losing, angers him.

Used to getting his own way, a learned behaviour from childhood from significant mentors, has made him believe the world marches to his drumbeat.

Trump tapped into underlying dissent in a divided and fractured nation, which deserved this radical at a time of society breakdown, to highlight a democracy model which fails half of its citizens.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY’S VIEW ON AUSTRALIAN OPEN QUARANTINE

Harry's view on the Australian Open quarantine.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. The Qld Govt borrowed $500Mil to prop up the Qld Investment Commission due to employee benefit expenses rising in 19/20 Budget by $96.8Mil. This Labor Govt has no idea managing taxpayers money and “when” are the money-losing QIC directors going to be held accountable for their actions. $96.8Mil in rural roads would be better spent.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Ice cream made in China with ingredients from New Zealand has found to be contaminated with COVID-19.

Tori Lees: So sick of hearing about covid, it’s getting boring!

Matt Dicinoski: Why is money being spent on testing ice cream?

Tina Joe: Don’t even go near the products which say packed or made in Australia/New Zealand from imported ingredients. That is supermarkets’ sneaky way of selling Chinese food products to you. They know that if they say made in China/ made in Australia from ingredients from China on a food product, you won’t even go near that.

Nathan Busch: It doesn’t matter unless you inhale it?

Margi Keyworth: Given that nearly half of New Zealands export milk powder goes to China, it’s no surprise that the ingredient came from there, but then it could have also been Ukraine … useless information, not really relevant to the story and unless you’re snorting ice-cream, probs not gonna catch corona.

Wayne Forday: I would be more worried about ice cream from hotpots in the USA or UK. Not that you can buy this brand of ice cream from Tianjin outside of China.

YOUR SAY

