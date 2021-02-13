LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

We live in a nanny country

Well I think it’s official...we all live in the nanny country.

Australia has to be the most over-governed and over-regulated country in the world.

Our government think-tanks have spent countless hours researching all sorts of trivial and useless topics at great expense to the taxpayer, and in their wisdom have developed a set procedure for how to use a toilet properly.

Just in case I’m perplexed by the numerous tasks involved in what is a daily routine for most of us, the government has issued an official ‘how to’ guide for us all.

Just like all the road signs every few metres along our roads warning us of every little thing they think we need to be made aware of.

Unlike Australian roads, German roads don’t have an over-abundance of speed advisory signs on every road which sports a corner or two.

Nor do German drivers need signs to warn of trees close to the road, or soft verges, or to keep right when not overtaking.

No, common sense prevails, but apparently not so in Australia.

The ‘how to take a dump’ sign is just another representation of our over-regulated Australian society.

A picture, submitted by Wayne Nuttley, of a sign in an Australia public toilet.

German drivers don’t hog the fast lane on the autobahns: they use their mirrors and move over to let faster cars and bikes go by... they don’t need a sign to tell them to do this.

German drivers don’t speed up to force a gap and beat lane closures on multi-lane highways - they merge politely at the first opportunity, sometimes 400m back from the lane closure to allow the traffic to flow freely.

And German drivers don’t require speed cameras and radar guns to make them slow down in restricted-speed zones... they do so as a matter of course.

The roads in Germany don’t need Armco railing or Briefen wire rope fences on every corner, or on every straight bit of road with an embankment that drops away either.

If speed kills, as Australian road-safety authorities tell us, then the Germans should have wiped themselves out years ago on their unrestricted autobahns. But they haven’t!

Perhaps that’s why Germany’s Nurburgring still exists - a 21km, 73-corner race track that is open to all for a fang at a mere $30 a lap.

Maybe it’s a reward for using common sense on the road.

Germany is a driving/riding paradise - certainly compared to the molly-coddled, over-regulated Australian scene with our fixation on speed enforcement.

In Australia though, I’ll lose three demerit points and cop a hefty fine if I’m travelling at 110km/h on a 100km/h two lane highway.

And Germans don’t need a sign either on ‘how to take a dump’- they let them work that out for themselves - as again commonsense prevails over there, but not so in Australia.

We seemingly have to have rules and regulations and instructions for a total lack of commonsense.

So what’s next? Closed circuit cameras in every cubicle being monitored by some two-bit government official checking if I’m following the correct procedure during my morning constitution, or maybe a cold-call knock on the door from a WorkSafe inspector while on the throne to ensure I’m not squatting on the floor??

Welcome to the nanny country.

- Wayne Nutley, Yeppoon.

HARRY’S VIEW ON ROCKHAMPTON COUNCILLOR BY-ELECTION

Harry's view on Rockhampton's councillor by-election.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

A woman has been shamed for packing her son “processed” food to take to school.

The Australian mum shared a photo of her boy’s lunch box to a Facebook group asking whether the items she packed was enough. But instead she was criticised for the “unhealthy” snacks which included Le Snak cheese dip and crackers, Twisties, an LCM snack bar, a slice of cake and processed meat sandwich.

Lyn Deasy: My SIL used to pack my nephew with four sandwiches (eight slices) and the teacher pulled her up about it. He used to eat it all, was not overweight and was a cyclist. So it’s no one’s business. Be different if they didn’t eat it or were morbidly obese but even then it’s no one’s business!!

Nina Lacey: No my kids have the same amount some days they eat it some days they don’t. Some days my daughter tells me she gave some to a friend because all she has was a sandwich and was really hungry. Kids are picky same days they eat the food some days they won’t eat certain foods. At the end of the day only the parents know what and how much their kids eat. It’s no-ones business.

Ashley Shrimp: What are we becoming FFS it’s a lunch, there’s healthy options, nothing wrong with it, looks like that child is coming from a good house hold, some people need to find something to do.

Jamie-lee Lyons: No! Every child is different. I pack a little more than this for my four-year-old preppy. Somedays he eats the lot, somedays he eats roughly half. It’s your own decision and every child is completely different...who are we to judge.

Lee Bitnrb: I always pack heaps for my kids. I rather them bring some home than not have enough.My younger kids, we’ve started lunch box club at our school and pay $1 a day to get wrap or sandwich, biscuits, yoghurt, fruit, lamingtons and other things kids can choose themselves. Works great for our small school.

Tracey Douglas: No I don’t think it’s too much. I pack about the same for my prep twins. They don’t always eat it all but I would rather have this amount than not enough and my children are hungry. Their little brains and bodies need food to keep them going through the day.

Shanna Cierpial: Absolutely not. Because his/her parents know what works for their child.

I went to school with no lunch because I was fussy and that was fine too, I just ate more breakfast and a big afternoon snack.

Stephen Izzeard: They’ll be surrounded by friends at lunch time helping them eat it. If their parents are happy to send that much, so be it.

Alexis Cherry: Don’t look in my kids’ lunch boxes then. The previous kindy teacher used to tell me all the time I pack too much, I still continued to pack too much because these kids aren’t going hungry!

Mel Hausheer: Why does it matter what other parents pack for their kids lunch?

Michael Powell: Seems normal to me from what I see my grandkids taking to school. We got soggy tomato and cheese sangas on white bread when I was a kid.

Alison Moss: There is no excuse for childhood obesity except poor nutrition.

