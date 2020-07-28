LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘When can women feel safe?’

WHEN can women feel 100 per cent safe in the third millennium?

Nowhere in our society is completely free from bullying and harassment for women who either challenge the status quo or are perceived as a threat to male peers.

Name calling and exclusion are often the subversive weapons of choice for their victims.

Even well-educated and confident female professionals aren’t safe, in a culture dominated by powerful males who call the tune.

There is little empathy for women who can’t take the covert abuse, due to its normalisation in a male culture which has stood for millennia.

“If you can’t stand the heat, then get out of the kitchen” seems to be the mantra for females being targeted.

Men in positions of power often delight in getting away with the imbalance of power, which leaves underlings, female co-workers and subordinates, disempowered and broken.

Nothing has changed, when “the powers that be”, ruling over judgments at our nation’s highest level, are themselves implicated in similar crimes they judge for others.

How can the majority of women abused at home and work, ever have hope of social change, when even educated professional women in our society face this brick wall and this bridge too far?

– Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY BRUCE’S VIEW ON THE LANDLORD TAX BEING SCRAPPED

Harry Bruce's toon on the landlord tax.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

MOOSE, DEPOT HILL: Apparently Queensland health Minister Steven Miles has said that LNP leader Deb Frecklington has asked not once but 64 times for the borders to be opened up. This from someone who thinks she is Premier material. Not bloody likely Deb.

ANON. The government needs to get off its fat, cash cow, ass and give power to courts any body assaulting emergency services jail jail jail.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.