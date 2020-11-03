LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why did they de-amalgamate?

Harry's view on Melbourne Cup and the Queensland Election.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

State Election and council amalgamation

I HOPE that by the time this is printed the election will be over as I am not supporting any of the potential applicants.

One election pamphlet that was in our letter box was very specific about their party’s goals for Keppel.

They were mostly about Yeppoon and Great Keppel Island.

Nothing about the areas in Keppel that are not in Yeppoon.

Nothing about the areas north of the Rockhampton electorate,

In Wednesday’s Bulletin we read that the Yeppoon Mayor indicates that if the three suburbs outside of Rockhampton go, Livingstone cannot afford it.

Why did they de-amalgamate as I am sure most residents in these localities voted to stay with the RRC.

Also all local councils have government owned property that they do not receive rates for.

William Smith, Frenchville

SMS TO THE EDITOR

TOM, KOONGAL. Peter McDonald don’t blame the government for all farmers’ problems, they bring their troubles on themselves.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

With Labor’s candidates for Rocky and Keppel verging on election victory, find out what they’ve promised to deliver the region.

Joanne Coulter: We still haven’t got what was promised from the last two... so why did they vote for these two at all?

Tim Price: Let’s see how fast they back flip on them.

Alex Brock: Still waiting for the $25 million for GKI from 3 years ago. Lol.

Damien Scott: Better get started haven’t seen one in years filled.

