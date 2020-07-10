LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why isn’t D Day taught in schools?

YOUR SAY

LOST HISTORY OF D DAY

In May 1945 the war in Europe finished. On this 75th Anniversary National Geographic devoted its entire edition to publish the history of that war. Great stories of personal suffering and heroism, great maps and statistics showing the countries involved along with their military and personnel losses. I hope our youth get a copy as this history is no longer taught in our schools.

Last D Day I asked a young man if he knew what D Day was, he didn’t know. On that day 160,000 men of his age of six nationalities landed on the beaches in Normandy. There were many lives lost, they fought on for eleven months until they met the Russians in Berlin, who moved in from the East and they were successful in finishing Hitler’s National Socialist dictatorship.

In the fifties millions of Europeans migrated to Australia, I was one of them. We needed not to be told that Australia was the best country in the world. We knew that it had a democratic Government with freedom, we’d had enough of Socialism. Today the left seem to prefer that form of Government. That is why this history is no longer taught in our schools, they don’t want to know the truth.

Let me say “be careful what you wish for”.

H. Wolfs

Rockhampton

Car runs red light in front of Rockhampton driving instructor Leyland Barnett

DISTRACTIONS ARE DANGEROUS

I am finding it hard to believe that we are experiencing more crashes in our region during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when there was little traffic.

I have witnessed 2 separate incidents within 15 minutes, of where a motorist has gone through a red light and narrowly missing a car that was turning from the opposite direction with a green arrow.

One incident involved a car full of young people with NSW plates, so I assume that they were tourists on holiday. It certainly shows the importance of always checking an intersection before entering, regardless of whether it is controlled by traffic lights.

A motor vehicle can do serious damage if involved in a collision and it is important that we are not distracted while we are driving. Put the mobile phone into the glove box as this will potentially save you from a 1000 dollar fine and loss of licence. Adopt a not now attitude, with passengers, when you are driving as it takes 1.5 seconds for the average person to react to an incident and apply the brake, then there is the physical stopping ability of the vehicle, determined by the quality of the tyres.

Too many lives are being impacted every day from distracted drivers and it is important that you accept responsibility to drive safely and responsibly when you obtain or renew your drivers licence.

Leyland Barnett

Nth Rockhampton

HARRY’S VIEW ON THE COMMISSION OF ART WORKS FOR NEW GALLERY:

Harry Bruce cartoon on $30,000 funds to commission three Central Queensland artists to create pieces for the opening exhibition of the new Rockhampton Museum of Art.

TEXTS TO THE EDITOR

ROCK: What a joke 600K or to two years in jail for illegal dump of chemical we need people that have a heavy hand not a bloody feather

LPMC: Here we go again, X Labor Treasurer Jackie Trad’s razor gang failed in December to axe Bureaucratic Public Servants Jobs to save $700Mil in her blown out Budget, how can we trust our new Qld Treasurer plan to cut $1 Billion in staff expenses.