LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Wind farms should be high on the agenda

Cooper's Gap Wind Farm is the largest wind farm by capacity in Australia with enough energy to power 264,000 Australian homes. Photo: Emily Bradfield

Cooper's Gap Wind Farm is the largest wind farm by capacity in Australia with enough energy to power 264,000 Australian homes. Photo: Emily Bradfield

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Wind farms and solar panels should be high on the agenda

IN the midst of a deepening recession - debt through the roof, the dole queue stretching around the block - we need to decide what we can and cannot afford.

I ask why we are forking out truckloads of cash simply to feel virtuous over the climate?

High on the list of luxuries should be “renewables” - wind farms and solar panels. B.A.E.Economics has put the cost of subsidies for these items at $2.95 billion a year.

All of which could be spent on schools, hospitals, roads, to say nothing of fighting the current virus.

This figure has never been challenged by the zealots.

Hardly surprising, since they prefer to avoid anything so vulgar as money, not when there’s a target to meet and a planet to be saved.

It gets worse.

Unable to win in the court of public opinion, they are now calling for doubters and “deniers” to be rounded up and sent to prison.

In Britain, a group of university professors are advocating fines and jail for anyone publishing “climate misinformation.”

And in the United States, Joe Biden, likely to be the next president, wants to lay out two trillion (!) dollars for “climate justice.”

Biden has promised emissions-free electricity by 2035, with zero emissions by 2050.

This would mean dumping oil, gas and coal inside thirty years.

No mention of the cost, of course, or how it would wreck the American economy.

And so the farce continues.

P.C.Wilson,

Miami, Gold Coast.

HARRY’S VIEW ON QUEENSLAND’S BORDER CLOSURES

Harry's View.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

We are light on for SMS contributions today. Don’t forget you can send them in by following the instructions at the top of this page.