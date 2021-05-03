Letters: Traffic congestion inevitable during Beef Week

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

It is important to consider some important factors concerning traffic congestion that can be created from large events such as Beef Week.

I have seen our road networks come to almost a complete standstill from large volumes of traffic that can lead into crashes from impatient drivers taking unnecessary risks causing further chaos.

Try and minimise the risk by not using the roads in peak hour times such as school zone times and be prepared for considerable delays.

Plan your travel to utilise traffic lights as much as possible, to allow controlled excess into streets.

Diffuse any anger by playing some relaxing music and making good decisions while driving.

Large events such as Beef week will see a large volume of tourists enter into our city and we should all be aware that these drivers are not familiar with our roads.

Have you experienced driving into a major city where you are unfamiliar with the roads and locations that you wish to visit?

Do not be surprised if the motorist in front suddenly brakes and swerves into another lane without warning.

If you see another car driving erratically, they could be distracted in trying to get directions to a location, so as defensive driver keep a safe distance away from them, preferably a minimum of a three-second braking distance.

In heavy traffic be aware of what is happening around you and maintain safety margins or cushions from other lines of traffic.

Check your centre mirror often and if you are aware that someone is too close behind you judge your braking carefully to allow the driver behind you some reaction time.

If you are approaching a busy intersection or roundabout then slow down earlier in case you have to stop suddenly so that you don’t get hit from behind.

Being aware of your surroundings is important especially if an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens on approaches, where you need to ensure that you give way to emergency vehicles.

In congested traffic be a defensive driver and never assume the other driver knows the road rules and drive to the conditions.

I had an incident a couple of days ago in the Rockhampton CBD where a 4WD ute cut us off from the other side, at a set of lights, as we were turning left.

The student was aware of the road rules however the other driver wasn’t and a collision was avoided due to the observance of the speed of the other vehicle coming across the intersection. It was an important lesson for the student as to never assume the other driver knows what they are doing.

Stay alert when traffic is congested and remember the fatal five while driving or riding on our roads as your due diligence towards safety is the key to your survival.

Leyland Barnett,

North Rockhampton.

