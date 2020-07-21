LETTERS: We can improve the lives of those living in pain

YOUR SAY

Call to share experiences and ideas

CHRONIC pain affects over 3.2 million Australians and is arguably one of the world’s fastest-growing conditions. It can significantly impact a person’s quality of life and mental wellbeing, often leading to isolation and feelings of hopelessness.

This National Pain Week (July 27 to August 2), Chronic Pain Australia, the peak national grass-roots voice of Australians living with chronic pain, is launching two important new resources to help educate and reduce stigma in the community.

One is a video series called Faces of Pain, which tells the stories of everyday Australians living with chronic pain, the other a new booklet called ‘Understanding chronic pain’ to explain what pain is and how best to manage it. These can be found at www.nationalpainweek.org.au.

During National Pain Week, people living with chronic pain are also encouraged to share their experiences and ideas at chronicpainaustralia.org.au/forum or on social media using the hashtag #NPW2020.

Together, we can improve the lives of those living in pain. We appreciate your support.

Jarrod McMaugh, President, Chronic Pain Australia

SMS TO THE EDITOR

CB, ROCKYVIEW. I live out towards The Caves and I don’t know where that house fire was last week on Yaamba Rd. Only new houses in Sterling Dr which is the street that goes in off the highway at the old Ramsay Creek rest area where it was reported the house fire was. Mystery. Does anyone know the actually where the house was as The Morning Bulletin has no idea.

Editor’s note: We reported the information given to us by police. An exact address was not provide.

MOOSE, DEPOT HILL. Can a rumour be either confirmed or denied that Frazer Pearce has resigned as editor of digital TMB?

Editor’s note: It has been confirmed and reported that Frazer Pearce has retired after 14 years as editor of TMB. Melanie Plane has been appointed to the role. Read her introductory piece here, which was published Saturday, July 11: Meet your new editor of The Morning Bulletin