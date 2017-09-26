Letters: We don't need more false hopes on GKI

I READ in Saturday's Bully that Mary Carroll is upbeat about the Premier's latest visit. A cynic might suggest she popped in on her way to the Elton John concert to make it a business trip.

She has promised to send the Tourism and Events Queensland boss, and Minister Kate Jones, here to talk to Great Keppel Island business owners.

She has done nothing to help these people since getting into government, but wants to look like she cares now an election is looming. Why haven't they taken this action sooner? Why couldn't she meet with them herself while she was here? Both major parties, when in government, have allowed Tower Holdings to hold the people of this area to ransom, by making demands that the government refuses to meet.

Meanwhile, the crumbling resort they closed continues to be a blight on the landscape and weeds and feral animals proliferate due to neglect of the area. We don't need more politicians coming here and giving false hopes that will probably be shattered if the party gets re-elected; what we need is action to do what is right for the people and environment of our beautiful area. That action would seem to be to take the lease from Tower Holdings for failing to comply with the terms of the lease, and find a developer who can provide a development that both provides employment and is more in keeping with the island.

Malcolm Wells

Pacific Heights

Electric car claims were from report

T. BRADBURY (TMB 22/9), as I said, I read a report, I was quoting that report. It was written by a British Columbia (USA) man who test-drove the Chevy Volt (or Bolt) at the invitation of the makers, GM.

I changed his US figures (miles, gallons) to ours. The 2016 Volt had a Tesla 16kw battery, a 1.6l petrol engine that took over when the battery ran down. I could not find what brand the Holden Volt used. What vehicles were you comparing?

The Aust Volt (2012-14) was a pure electric car, fitted with a 16kw battery and a 1.2l petrol engine that was solely for recharging the battery when the car was being driven. Other reviews on the Holden model report that the car only had four seats, as the battery was in the middle of the rear area and boot, weighed as much as a Commodore and wasn't very manoeuvrable.

GM and Holden vetoed bringing the 2016 model to Australia as it would be priced about $40,000, (the reason the car was scrapped in 2015), only had a range of 60km on battery for a total of 320km, all up. Not forgetting that electricity in USA is 120 volts on 20amp circuits.

G. Townsend

Emu Park

Labor also to blame for electricity prices

ARTICLE by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in TMB (Monday, September 25), continues to inform us that under Tim Nicholls, electricity prices increased by 43%.

And I guess that's fair criticism in the ongoing political battle for brownie points, as our leaders go head-to-head on increasing power prices.

But with respect, Premier Palaszczuk should be reminded, that prior to incoming Premier Anna Bligh's first issue of the Queensland Government Gazette for Retail Electricity Prices, effective from July 1, 2008; median annual 4100 kilowatt hour residential tariff 11 customers paid $705 per annum for their electricity usage.

And the last Queensland Government Gazette for Retail Electricity Prices issued by the Bligh government, effective from July 1, 2011, saw median annual 4100 kilowatt hour customers now pay $1038 for their electricity usage.

Now that's an increase of 47.2 percent!

Reminds me of the Proverb: People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.

John Blanchfield

Frenchville

Gender neutral okay, not dual citizenship?

THE lead story in The Australian on Friday had the headline; 'Cadet X clears a path for gender-neutral Aussie soldiers'. This portends the future of that revered group to whom we entrust the security of our nation.

If these confused people are able to make the kind of arbitrary decisions as to who they not only think they are but demand that their identity status be legally binding, then how is it that our 'dual citizen' parliamentarians cannot choose to identify as 'dinky-di Australian' when their legal status has already been declared on their citizenship certificate? When they were born, their birth certificate declared their sex and nationality. In their case they chose to become citizens of Australia, which they were entitled to do after due process.

And until the advent of this PC push for total confusion to reign in our society, denying one's biological sex status was as unthinkable as denying that an Australian citizenship certificate meant absolutely nothing. The parameters of freedom of choice mean nothing when they lose touch with objective reality.

Al Byrnand

Wandal

Thank you to the Cancer Care Centre

TAKE another bow Cancer Care Centre Rockhampton.

As a wife of my husband, we were down at the Rockhampton centre as well, for six weeks. Take a bow also those who lobbied for the centre, as we come from Central Queensland.

And to be able to stay and support your family member, I thank you also for the accommodation at Dawson Rd. Congratulations to all of you.

K and E Simpson

Rubyvale