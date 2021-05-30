LETTERS: What makes a true hero in our community?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

True Heros

What makes a true hero in our community?

A true hero is the one that goes out and attacks all diversity that confronts them and fights on to achieve a situation where everyone survives and lives another day.

Our soldiers deserve the deepest respect.

They join the military to serve our country and defend our freedom and the freedom of other nations.

These people are the hero’s in my mind as they leave their families and loved ones to go out and defend our beliefs and culture, for our country and other international countries putting their lives at risk and may not return home.

The defence force needs to respect the sacrifice that a lot of our Australian soldiers have made and look after the ones that have returned from service and are at a high risk of suicide.

A lot of mates may not have returned from battle; however the ANZAC spirit lives on with many Australians and we continue to support our soldiers.

We need to respect all Australians as we respect the fallen in battle, and the loved ones lost on our roads.

Our roads are similar to a battle field, when a vehicle can be deemed as a weapon when it is used in a way where drugs/alcohol; fatigue; speed; no seatbelts and distractions are a contributing factor to a fatality.

A true hero is the one that recognises these factors and takes all measures to ensure the safety of their family and of the country.

True hero’s care and take action. Take action today and be a true hero like our soldiers that will go head on into battle and fight for their families and your families to ensure freedom and safety in our country, Australia …

True hero’s care for their family and for their country, be a hero today and every day; drive safely.

Leyland Barnett

Berserker

HARRY BRUCE’S VIEW ON: When mass vaccination hubs will finally open

Harry Bruce's view on announcement of more regional COVID vaccine hubs as Victoria plunges into another lockdown

SMS TO THE EDITOR

Anon: funded needed in CQ for affordable housing for taxpayers not for people on the dole leave that to HC housing gov build them we rent them they get there cash back to build more do you have to be a rocket science to work that out

Anon: we need developers in stead of being greedy to build affordable units for low an middle income hard working Aussie because the gov of the day does not no how to pull it off they need lessons

Anon: good old rocky miss out again because no multi stadium no big games we are class as the cow capital of Qld and that‘s all we ever be because we don’t have the people in place to take us in to the 21 century maybe in 30 years plus we on the map as the to watch multi sport games

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.