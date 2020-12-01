Menu
Harry's view on bushfire preparation.
Letters to the Editor

LETTERS: What Rocky needs in its new Mayor

Melanie Plane
1st Dec 2020 12:00 AM
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Rocky’s possibly by-election

By all the rumours running around, we’ll have several candidates for the position of Mayor.

One can only hope that we’ll get some people with business experience to step forward.

The regional council is one of our largest local employers and also our largest business.

Some business experience would be greatly useful as even though the staff, such as the CEO, might be good at their jobs, what actual experience do they have outside of the public service bubble?

The opportunity is there for someone with a vision on how great and uniquely situated we are, the old adage of being the gateway between the coast and the bush, seems more prevalent now with COVID-19.

We need to be the central hub for the west and the coast, working closely with surrounding shires to promote the area.

We cannot stand alone in these times but act as a collective group.

Realising that developments in neighbouring shires will create an economic flow to us as the main regional hub.

We need business-minded people to step forward and run for Mayor, good intentions are not enough in this times.

– Mark, Berserker

HARRY’S VIEW ON BUSHFIRE SAFETY PLANS

Harry's view on bushfire preparation.
SMS TO THE EDITOR


JR. Come on LMPC, get off your high horse against Labor. The election’s been over for weeks now. Had enough of you the last 12 months before the election. Your ranting does no good, save it for the next election in 4 years. Just sick to death of your rantings.

LMPC. Workers wanted, 6000 urgent QLD positions on farms and abattoirs. Now, 175 Urgent Pacific Islands workers fly in to work when QLD has 213,000 unemployed. Why, one QLD farming region has the highest unemployment rate and also the highest job vacancy. Employers say many unemployed are long term, paid too much, lazy and don’t want to work. Imported workers laugh at our handouts, time for a change Australia.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

harry bruce cartoon rockhampton letters to the editor rockhampton mayor
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

