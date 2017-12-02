LETTERS: Who wants to live next to a military exercise area?

I LIVE in Ogmore which is going to be split in half in the military exercise area.

I suspect no one in Ogmore has been contacted by the ADF or the Federal Government to consult us about this issue. The ADF is not going to offer compensation to the residents of Stanage Bay, Marlborough or Ogmore. The ADF is not interested in these townships. That has been made very clear by the ADF. So some property owners are going to either sell or be compensated but not the residents I have mentioned. This seems discriminatory.

When exercises are being conducted, they will be 24/7 and go for eight-18 weeks. How will anyone in Stanage Bay, Marlborough and Ogmore be able to sleep?

Helicopters and planes firing missiles and dropping bombs, tanks firing, artillery firing - it will be non stop. Our properties will be worthless. Who wants to live in or next to a military exercise area?

I have heard the ADF will close Kooltandra Rd, our southern road, because it wants access to Stoodleigh. This will leave us with only the northern road. If the Styx river comes over the bridge, we will be cut off.

Also, Clive Palmer has applied to start an open-cut coal mine just south of Ogmore. Just more productive land being destroyed for profit. If the coal trains go north they will be going through Ogmore 24/7.

There will be the possibility of coal dust coming over Ogmore and possible exposure to black lung. But that does not seem to be an issue.

All the State Government is interested in is revenue from this mine and the Adani mine.

Michelle Landry has said the Shoalwater Bay expansion will be good for Central Queensland. If she believes this, then she can buy my house and live here and I will go somewhere else.

Martin Molesworth

Ogmore

Royal commission into big banks a farce

"A ROYAL commission is a broody hen sitting on a china egg” (Michael Foot internet quote). In other words, governments establish Royal Commissions only when they know the expected results.

The forced announcement by PM Turnbull regarding a royal commission into banking has all the markers to indicate that this will again be the case.

The Prime Minister said: "This will not be an open-ended commission, it will not put capitalism on trial, as some people in the parliament prefer, and we'll give it a reporting date of 12 months.” In announcing this rushed, 12-month investigation he is basically saying there is actually nothing that wrong with our banking system.

So why would the big four banks write and ask for a royal commission? Royal commissions are meant to help right the wrongs perpetrated on victims. Why would the perpetrators ask for one? Maybe the parameters the government has set gives a clue.

Even with the best of intentions and adequate resourcing the commission must investigate thousands of organisations (all banks, big and small, other financ- ial institutions, insurance companies, wealth managers and superannuation funds) within 12 months.

How could at least 10 companies be thoroughly investigated daily? There was public outcry about the $123million spent on the same-sex marriage debacle but one might also ask if the proposed $75million for this commission is similarly public money again flushed down the drain.

Unscrupulous practices of big banks led to the commission. Everyday Australians see their savings and investments damaged while banks make a $30 billion net profit.

The complete operations of the big banks, including their insurance arms, should have been the focus of this commission but the perpe- trators have ensured it is not.

Another Turnbull quote confirms the "china egg” investigation: "... all Australians, consumers, small businesses, farmers, shareholders, must have confidence and trust in the financial system. Now this royal commission's establishment will end the uncertainty and speculation.”

The Prime Minister seems so sure of how this will end but if we expect justice and real change from this commission we are kidding ourselves.

P. J. Worthington

Capricorn Coast

Generalisations don't help the cause

TO HELEN, Rock and Djillinba, Gracemere. Re your comments on "Sorry, Australia is closed for sensitivity training”.

If you were to have read more carefully before jumping onto the "victims bandwagon” you would have noticed that I said' "it is not up for debate that culturally sensitive places should be cared for and that it behooves us to act respectfully around them”.

Am I expected to now kow-tow or grovel in some other way to placate you?

I also said that the comments by over-zealous supporters were using reverse racism by attributing the cause to "white tourists clambering all over the place”.

What indigenous people do with their sacred places is their business and in many case it is precisely that - their business.

But please drop the increasingly counter-productive guilt trip that you are laying on the rest of Australia. I believe most of us would like to get along a whole lot better.

Al Byrnand

Wandal