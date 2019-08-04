LEVEE: Canavan says Federal Govt. open to funding increase

This is the latest map depicting the features and alignment of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

THE Federal Government has not ruled out support for increased funding for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee but Queensland Senator Matt Canavan says the government can't sign off on millions of dollars in costs through the media.

His comments come after the Federal Government was blind-sided by the State Government on Friday, in relation to increased costs associated with Rookwood Weir.

He said the Federal Government would need to see the detail on a request for further funding for the levee bank to protect 1500 homes and the Bruce Highway in the event of a Fitzroy River flood.

"It's not good enough for the Labor Party to announce these things through the media,” Senator Canavan said.

"They just need to take us into their confidence.

"If they want extra help and support, I'm always willing to work with them. The Labor Party has my mobile number. They can call me any time they like to discuss these things.

"I'm more than willing to work with the Queensland Government around the flood levee, or Rookwood Weir, but ... we've got to have the detail for these things.”

Senator Canavan said he would love to have more discussions with local state MPs and the Queensland Government but "sometimes the Queensland Government just seems to want to have those discussions in the pages of the newspaper and not over the telephone”.

His comments come after yesterday's announcement that Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke had met with State Development Minister Cameron Dick and agreed to the next steps to progress increased funding consideration for the levee bank.

Last week it was revealed that the cost to build the levee had blown out from $60million to more than $100million, putting the project in jeopardy.

Mr Dick said Thursday's meeting was a vital step forward for an important project.

"Barry O'Rourke, the Mayor and I have agreed on the need to formally review the funding requirements with the Commonwealth Government,” he said.

"The Federal Government is a joint funder of this project ... and would be liable to meet the increase in costs.”

Cr Strelow said she recognised the project would take "all three of us to get it to fruition and I'm very heartened by the Minister's attitude to find a pathway through”.