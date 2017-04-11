30°
Huge project could boost value of 1000 Rocky homes by 50%

Chloe Lyons
| 11th Apr 2017 4:00 AM

HARD SELL: A local real estate agent said the property market in South Rockhampton will take three to six months to bounce back from recent floods.
HARD SELL: A local real estate agent said the property market in South Rockhampton will take three to six months to bounce back from recent floods. Melanie Plane

FLOODING continues to hold back South Rockhampton's property market while the north is set to profit from a four stage mitigation project.

>>Rockhampton's 400 luckiest homes revealed

As the residents of Depot Hill begin the arduous task of cleaning mud from their homes for the third time in six years, the real estate market around them is stalling - only to pick up again once memories of the flood are gone.

A flood levee protects houses on the corner of Ellis and Rodboro streets in Berserker, on Rockhampton's north side.
A flood levee protects houses on the corner of Ellis and Rodboro streets in Berserker, on Rockhampton's north side. DAN PELED

Across the bridge, the first stage of a mitigation project in the North Rockhampton Flood Management Area left homes previously affected by water unscathed in the recent flood.

Mitigation works include back-flow prevention valves on storm water drains, a temporary flood barrier at Ellis and Rodboro St and sewerage network refurbishment.

Principal of Kas Woch Real Estate, Kas Woch believes the works have left previously doubtful potential buyers with renewed confidence of the area.

Kas Woch Real Estate agency principal Kas Woch
Kas Woch Real Estate agency principal Kas Woch Contributed Photo ROK

"The remedial work that's been done over north side has had an excellent effect and there's been a lot of properties that used to go underwater that didn't go underwater last flood," Mr Woch said.

"We used to say to people the councillors said this area may not flood again and they all said to me 'when we see the next flood we'll make comment on that'.

"But I think now they've seen it in action, it will help those areas."

A plan of the proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee that would protect about 1500 properties and the flood prone section of the Bruce Hwy on Gladstone RD
A plan of the proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee that would protect about 1500 properties and the flood prone section of the Bruce Hwy on Gladstone RD

The South Rockhampton Flood Levee was first identified as an option to mitigate flooding in 1992 and has since been subject to rigorous analysis.

Stretching almost 9kms, the levee will have the capacity to protect over 1000 homes and the vital Gladstone Rd from water inundation.

PROTECTED: The green previously flood but now won't, if all goes according to plan.
PROTECTED: The green previously flood but now won't, if all goes according to plan.

When a feasibility report for the $60 million project was conducted in October 2014, RP Data figures show that the median house price in Depot Hill was $162,000 - in less than three years that figure has dropped to $113,500.

The report estimates once the risk of flooding in Depot Hill has gone property price growth of 40% to 50% could be expected within two to 10 years.

PROTECTED: An aerial shot of Rockhampton's flood barrier in action.
PROTECTED: An aerial shot of Rockhampton's flood barrier in action. Liam Richardson

In the immediate however, Mr Woch said people are likely to be put off by flood damage in the area.

"What we find is the activity will drop off fairly dramatically for the next three to six months and after that it will slowly tick up again," he said.

"For the next couple of months you'll drive down DH and all you'll see is brown grass, that will put potential buyers off of course.

"Everybody knows it floods down there, but the memory of it, if it's recent puts people off a little more."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  2017 flood depot hill real estate south rockhampton flood levee

Huge project could boost value of 1000 Rocky homes by 50%

A MAJOR flood defense project could boost the value of 1000 Rockhampton properties.

