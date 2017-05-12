Levee debate in the hands of stay-at-home mums

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry wants another community survey before committing to levee.

MICHELLE Landry yesterday said she intends to use university students and stay-at-home mothers to help administer arguably the most important independent survey in Rockhampton's history.

Despite all other tiers of government standing in support of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, Capricornia's Federal Member, Ms Landry wants further community consultation before she commits to the $60m project.

Michelle Landry on levee bank: Michelle Landry speaking about levee bank.

Speaking from CQLX alongside Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, Ms Landry said although extensive reports by experts had been conducted on the levee, she would still consider the opinions of locals.

"I know there's been engineering reports put out there and they're saying it's all safe and it will only raise by that much here and that much there,” she said.

"But these people have lived here and they have extreme concerns about the water backing up the river and flooding properties up the river.

"I think it's something we do need a consensus of.”

The Rockhampton Regional Council, which has pledged up to $10m to the levee, conducted community surveys to gauge support for the project between July 2013 and August 2014.

As part of this, an independent phone survey conducted in full by CQUniversity's Population Research Laboratory found 65.3% of residents surveyed supported the levee and 95% had confidence in the project.

Ms Landry said for her survey, she intends to use volunteers to help interview 3,600 locals as a cost saving measure - but was also looking to have third party observers.

"It is difficult to get a hold of people because a lot of people work, so it has to be done after-hours,” she said.

"We're trying to get in a team of university students or stay-at-home mums or something like that to assist in making the phone calls.

"We also want to keep the respondents and the questions objective so that there is balance and enough of a cross section of demographics.”

Ms Landry added the consultation should take months, but would not commit to a timeline.