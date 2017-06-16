Levee funding fuels new flare up in an old debate

State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne addresses the media during the recent Fitzroy flood.

ROCKHAMPTON MP Bill Byrne has raised "a matter of privilege” in state parliament accusing Deputy Opposition Leader, Deb Frecklington of misleading parliament when she claimed there was no funding for the levee in this week's budget papers.

Mr Byrne said he could only deduce that Ms Frecklington had not read the budget papers and accused her of "deliberately misleading the House” before saying he would allow time for her to correct the record "in the event she was merely mistaken”.

"Budget Paper 2 states: 'The Queensland Government will contribute $110 million towards a proposed joint $220 million funding package under the Commonwealth and State-funded NDRRA Category D following STC Debbie',” Mr Byrne said.

"This funding package is contingent on the approval of the Commonwealth and includes a request for a matching contribution for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.”

Without Federal Government support and State Government funding contingent on it, Rockhampton Region mayor, Margaret Strelow said the council had the facility in the 2017/18 budget for the appropriate applications and to make arrangements - such as lifting houses - with impacted properties.

"We will also purchase the corridor,” she said.

"The forward 2018/19 budget has money to do the main drain and some flood valves and by then, I just hope that sanity prevails.

"We have our full $10m funded over the next four years.

"The bulk of the levee is a dirt mound ( albeit an engineered one) so our crews have the equipment and skills to do a fair bit of the work if we had to try.

"But remember Bill Shorten had promised the money too. I guess the future is very uncertain if Michelle (Landry) doesn't release the money from the Federal Government.”

Mr Byrne also lashed out at his Federal counterpart, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, over comments made in the media about a recent flood levee survey.

Earlier this week, Mr Byrne referred to a Reach TEL poll, which showed 47.2% support for the levee, but Ms Landry accused him of "changing the figures daily” when she mistakenly thought he was referring to a 2014 survey of 423 people conducted by CQUniversity.

The ReachTEL poll asked respondents whether they supported a flood levee bank for the Depot Hill area and showed 34% of people surveyed opposed the levee, 15.6% were undecided and 3.2% don't know.

Mr Byrne said ReachTEL was a very credible, third-party polling organisation and questioned the validity of Ms Landry's own survey, which has made over 12,000 calls to date.

Cr Strelow said the ReachTEL survey quoted by Mr Byrne was done only a few weeks ago and "discounting the 'don't know', showed 58% in favour of the levee”.

The Morning Bulletin has asked Mr Byrne whether he thought less than 50% of people willing to support the flood levee validated Ms Landry's position that more consultation was needed.

He did not respond.