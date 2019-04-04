Menu
The Fitzroy River spills into the lower lying parts of Depot Hill, Rockhampton as the river leve rises to 9 Metres. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK030111-flood-c8
Levee funds signed, sealed and ready to be delivered

Christine Mckee
4th Apr 2019 2:20 PM
MICHELLE Landry has struck back at misleading claims from members of the State Government claiming the South Rockhampton Flood Levee was not listed in Federal Budget papers released this week.

The Capricornia MP said the $25 million delivered through the Regional Growth Fund was already budgeted, with money ready to flow.

"When I announced $25 million for the South Rockhampton Levee, I wasn't wondering where the money would come from because the money had already been made available in the 2018-19 budget," she said.

"The Regional Growth Fund is a $272.2 million funding programme, delivered over four years from 2018-19, and as such doesn't appear in this year's budget as a new item.

"I am told the council has completed negotiations with the department and the money will start flowing as the project proceeds.

"This is an important project for Rockhampton and it is particularly disappointing to see the Member for Rockhampton trying to undermine it."

"What is required now is for Mr O'Rourke to do his job and make sure his government comes good on its promise of matching the $25 million delivered by the Federal Government, so we can get cracking on delivering this wall to protect hard-working families' homes and keep the Bruce Highway, and CQ, open for business."

"I can understand that Budget papers and infrastructure funding can be a little confusing..."

