Levee latest: Landry 'sick of politics played' in Rocky

MEMBER for Capricornia Michelle Landry has accused Rockhampton Regional Council of moving too quickly and not appropriately consulting the community the community on a proposed levee for the city's southside.

Ms Landry this morning held a media conference to discuss her levee survey, shortly after which she hit back against Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow who has revealed her plan to build the levee, with or without Federal Government support.

The under-fire federal member said the move was an attempt to apply the political pressure on her.

But she remains adamant she won't be giving the project her tick of approval until it is clear it has majority community support and key questions are answered.

Ms Landry also rejected concerns about the credibility of the survey her office is co-ordinating to gauge community support for the $60m project.

She said she knew Cr Strelow was a passionate supporter for the levee, but she was "sick of the politics that's played in this city”.

Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee reveals exactly where will stay dry, and where potential water will be because of the levee. Rockhampton Regional Council

"This has become very political,” Ms Landry said.

"We all know the Mayor is a member of the Labor Party and tried to run against me last time...I try to be as apolitical as I can when dealing with council, but it is very difficult when a lot of this is Labor Party policy that's coming through, or it's supported by Labor.

"I cop a lof of flak, I'm a blue spot in the red sea here and I find I'm under attack all the time from the Labor party and a lot of the time I don't think it's warranted.

"This is a $60m project we are talking about, if the Federal Government doesn't support this... where is Rockhampton Regional Council going to get $35m for this project from?

"A lot of people see the merits in this, but they have concerns about aspects of the project and they want to hear the answers.

"I think council needs to have more open days and talk to the community.

"I've had the Mayor in here and we've discussed this, but for her to say we've done our public consultation, that's it, I think that is wrong.”

Among the questions that remained unanswered she said were concerns about land acquisitions and who would pay for these.

"No one has been contacted about what land will be acquired and who is going to pay for it. The $60m does not include land acquisitions.

"I don't know how much (property) they need,” Ms Landry said.

She said her office had been "inundated” with a flurry of calls from concerned residents this morning after The Morning Bulletin exclusively broke news that Cr Strelow would push on with the levee even without federal support.

Meanwhile, she said she would need to see a 70%-plus figure from her survey to give her backing.

"We have got the survey on the levee going to the community from 4pm to 7pm, Monday to Thursday,” Ms Landry said.

"If the bulk of the people want this and all our questions are answered...(the PM and Deputy PM) are waiting for my feedback on how to proceed.”

Cr Strelow declined an opportunity to respond.