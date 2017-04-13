Insurance giant demands millions to save 7740 Rocky homes

Wayne and Glenda Wisley steer their boat through the flooded streets of Depot Hill last week.

THE Insurance Council (ICA) of Australia has ramped up support for a South Rockhampton Levee Bank, calling on the Federal Government to treat flood mitigation as "nation building".

The peak lobby group said Rockhampton should get the lion's share of a proposed $200 million a year in flood mitigation funding.

ICA's Campbell Fuller welcomed recognition by the Queensland Government and Federal Opposition that a permanent levee to protect Rockhampton from flooding was necessary.

He said the ICA had previously consulted with the Rockhampton Regional Council on flood risk, and "stood ready" to provide the RRC with data and expertise on the impacts of a permanent, well-maintained levee on the community's flood exposure, and how this may flow through to reductions in insurance premiums.

"Though temporary mitigation features such as the North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Project can assist to protect communities, insurers can find it challenging to take into account how well temporary measures will perform when underwriting premiums."

ICA assessment of the Rockhampton Regional Council's flood data showed 7740 of the 27894 land parcels in Rockhampton were exposed to flooding.

Mr Fuller said investing in mitigation would improve a community's "long-term viability", save money by reducing the need to rebuild communities and spare many communities the distress of seeing homes, business and other possessions destroyed.

Speaking to a Senate hearing in Sydney yesterday, ICA chief executive Rob Whelan said the Federal Government should join state, territory and local governments in identifying, then making provision for, flood mitigation projects across the country.

"This is one form of nation building that would have a lasting positive impact," he said.

Mr Whelan said the case for urgent investment in permanent, well-designed mitigation for disaster-prone communities "cannot be clearer", and the ICA were disappointed by the Government's response to the Productivity Commission's recommendation to increase mitigation funding to $200 million a year, matched by states and territories.