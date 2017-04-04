Levee survey: Support emerges, but more answers needed Christine Mckee Full Profile Login to follow

PRELIMINARY results from the South Rockhampton Flood Levee survey conducted by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry were released yesterday and showed the levee has more supporters than detractors.

Ms Landry said the responses showed a divided community who wanted answers and encouraged the council and State Government to address concerns "and let everyone move forward with planning".

"We have received data on the first 405 survey results and it shows support for the levee would be high if council would answer the concerns people have over land acquisition and what will be done for dispersed water into previously flood-free properties," she said.

"I remain committed to seeing the Airport Levee developed as this is a clear priority for the region, and I will happily work with the council to find the right funding mechanism for this to happen."

Ms Landry has urged the council to release information on land acquisition and to hold public forums where people could directly communicate with the engineers.

"Ideally with the ability to have a one-on-one conversation with an expert on specific property cases," she added.

"Council has not resolved or discussed land acquisition or compensation with the people who will be impacted by the levee.

"We will continue with the survey, but I do think that if the council follows the process and does the right thing by the people, then we will work towards finding a solution for the airport and south Rockhampton."

A flood gauge showing the Fitzroy River at a level of 8.3 metres in Rockhampton, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Floodwaters resulting from ex-cyclone Debbie are expected inundate parts of Rockhampton with the Fitzroy River expected to reach 9 metres on Thursday. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING DAN PELED

However, the Federal member raised an issue with the inconsistent approach of Rockhampton MP, Bill Byrne.

She said it was evident his survey was only concerned with knowing people's opinions, based on their voting preference.

"We have respected the views of all political persuasions through our survey," Ms Landry said.

"Not only have we omitted any questions on political preference, but have used data for the entire region without concern for where people sit politically."

Mr Byrne responded to Ms Landry saying ReachTEL survey was commissioned privately by him as he wanted a "reputable and credentialled arms-length snapshot of contemporary community sentiment within the bounds of the Rockhampton electorate".

The Fitzroy River becomes a spectacle as flood waters rise towards an expected 9m peak on Thursday. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

He said the results were put on the public record in the Queensland parliament but did not say how many people were surveyed or what the questions were.

"As I have said on the record, Ms Landry continues to subvert and confuse this issue in a very deliberate way," he said.

"All the information she seeks about the South Rockhampton Flood Levee is in the public domain and has been canvassed extensively by the council.

"She is asking questions where the answers are already known.

"Flood proofing the airport with a massive levee on the upside of the river would be a massive problem for parts of the city."

Fitzroy flooding Tuesday April 4: Fitzroy flooding Tuesday April 4

Rockhampton mayor, Margaret Strelow, however, was "delighted" with the interim results from Ms Landry's survey.

She said she was more than happy to work with the federal member to get a good result and appreciated the importance of the airport in the discussions.

"Council or the State already own approximately one-third of the levee corridor alignment," Cr Strelow said.

"The remaining corridor involves 33 separate blocks of land with three individual property owners.

"In 2014 council had discussions with each of these owners.

"We have spoken to several of them again in recent months and clearly, should our application for funding be successful, we will need to enter into individual formal agreements with all owners.

"Council will also negotiate with each of the seven property owners who could expect more than 200mm of extra water inside the house because of the levee and we would expect discussions to involve arrangements to raise their homes or other means of offsetting impacts.

"We will also negotiate directly with other impacted property owners with a view to some kind of rates concession."

Cr Strelow said that in 2014, every property that could expect even minor amounts of extra water from the levee in a 9.6-metre flood was contacted but once there was some certainty around funding they would need to go back to them.

She said it was difficult to know at which point to begin the 'one-on-one' negotiations as unless there was an immediate prospect of actually building the levee, negotiations were hollow and would disrupt people's lives.

She said no properties that were previously dry would become wet but unfortunately there had been a lot of misinformation on social media.

"Whenever we tell the community where the water goes, it is contradicted by others," she said, adding that she was not involved in the ReachTEL survey or knew of it beforehand.