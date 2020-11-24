LEVEL 5: Water restrictions for Mt Morgan, dam falls to 15%

LEVEL 5 water restrictions have been triggered at Mount Morgan as the No.7 Dam reaches a dire storage level.

This is the second highest level of restrictions and means only buckets are to be used and no hoses.

Rockhampton Regional Council does have plans to truck in water from Gracemere if there is no rain.

Level 4 water restrictions were introduced in February and since then little rain has created no stream flows into the dam.

The dam storage level is now about 15 per cent, a decrease of 10 per cent since February.

It is expected the current remaining supply will last for nine months with water restrictions in place.

The water quality is believed to still be acceptable.

Level 6 water restrictions are to be introduced when the dam reaches below 10 per cent storage level.

Level 1 water restrictions were introduced in May 2019 and the Mount Morgan community has been praised for adhering to the restrictions and conserving water.

While a La Nina event is predicated, which would have the potential for higher than average rainfall in the coming months, there are concerns if the Dee River catchment will receive sufficient rainfall for streamflows into the dam.

When the No. 7 Dam is full, it holds more than two years of water supply.

In the dry years of 2003-04 to 2007-08, the dam dropped to about three per cent capacity.

LEVEL FIVE WATER RESTRICTIONS

Over and above on what is in place for level 4 restrictions

Ban of all hand watering using a hose in private gardens

Buckets permitted from 7am to 8am, 5pm to 6pm, odd numbered properties on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, even number properties Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. No watering permitted on Mondays

No hoses are to be connected to taps

No topping up of swimming pools permitted

There are no restrictions on using recycled/grey water

No car washing except for at commercial car washing facilities

No restrictions apply for commercial businesses that use potable water outside as part of their core business

No restrictions apply for stock watering

Exemptions are required to be excused from the restrictions