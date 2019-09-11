Levi’s walking for a Type 1 cure

AT ONLY four years old, Levi Doyle is very grown up when it comes to how he has handled his diabetes diagnosis.

His father, Matthew, said he could count on one hand the number of times the youngster had made a fuss over receiving up to nine needles a day since he was diagnosed just over a year ago.

“Just the other day he said, ‘Daddy, I wish I didn’t have the sugars,’” Mr Doyle said.

Research and advocacy body JDRF provided Levi with a kit that included Rufus the Bear – a toy that could share Levi’s finger pricks and needle spots.

Mr Doyle is the local co-ordinator for this year’s JDRF One Walk – the world’s largest Type 1 diabetes fundraiser.

A fun family day, it will be held on Saturday, October 5 at Kershaw Gardens.

“We didn’t pick up on any lethargy or weight loss until after Levi was diagnosed,” Mr Doyle said.

“It was the constant thirst and going to the toilet so often which gave it away.

“Veronica was pregnant at the time. We spent a week in the hospital getting his blood glucose levels under control and then he had to have a finger prick every two hours, day and night.

“It turns your world upside down.”

Mr Doyle said research had not yet confirmed what caused or cured Type 1 diabetes.

On average, seven Australians are diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes every day.

Yet when Levi was diagnosed, he was one of three young people in Rockhampton alone diagnosed within the same week.

Unlike its cousin, Type 2 diabetes, Type 1 diabetes is not caused by one’s diet or lack of exercise.

Each year, JDRF-organised walks around the globe involve about one million people raising more than $85 million for life-changing Type 1 diabetes research.