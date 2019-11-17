Lexus driver leaves shoes behind as he runs from police

4pm: THEsuspected driver of a stolen black Lexus left his shoes behind as he ran from Rockhampton police after he was tracked to an Allenstown address.

The footchase took place near Talford and William streets about 12.05pm with the fugitive, who was wearing a black hat and black shirt, last seen in Patrick Street.

Police put up a cordon in the suburb but were unable to locate the barefoot offender or the Lexus.

The cordon was called off around 1pm.

Police advised the offender was still at large at 4pm.

11.50am: POLICE clocked a stolen black Lexus at almost 120km/h in a 60km/h zone after it evaded officers at Stockland Rockhampton today.

The high speed incident happened about 11am as the Lexus sped across the Neville Hewitt Bridge into south Rockhampton.

A few minutes earlier it had been spotted by officers entering the Stockland Rockhampton carpark near Kmart.

It failed to stop for police and exited onto Musgrave Street and headed towards Moores Creek Road before it was recorded at 118km/h on the new bridge. It was last seen on Fitzroy Street.

A young male wearing a black hat and shirt was driving the car with a female passenger.

