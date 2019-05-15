Leyden selected to share his energy efficient paper in Tokyo

HIGH TECH: Troy Leyden will present his paper, "Specific Energy Shells - Rotodynamic Pump Energy Efficiency Graph", at the 11th International Conference on Energy Efficiency on Motor Driven Systems in Tokyo in September 2019. The council has allocated up to $5000 towards flights, conference registration, and other expenses.

ROCKHAMTPON'S Troy Leyden will present his work at an international conference in Japan later this year after his paper on energy efficiency was selected to be on the agenda.

A mechanical engineer in Rockhampton Regional Council's Fitzroy River Water team, Mr Leyden works hard to make sure FRW is continuously reviewing and improving energy efficiency as opportunities arise.

"When we improve energy efficiency we can reduce operating costs, maintenance costs, and lower our carbon emissions,” he said.

"The water and sewerage industry is growing and developing all the time and it's vital to stay on top of the latest developments.

"At the conference in Tokyo I will be presenting my technical paper on pumping operations and the use of advanced analysis tools we have developed to increase energy efficiency.

"I will also be able to learn from leading international equipment suppliers and technical experts, and these learnings will in turn improve our work at FRW.

"It's fantastic to have the support of council so I can attend the conference. It has the benefit of not only being a great professional development opportunity for me, but will also help FRW be more energy efficient in the future.”

FRW manager Dr Jason Plumb said Mr Leyden's work was an important part of an overall strategy FRW has to increase the energy efficiency of water and sewerage operations.

"His work focuses on using improved methods or tools to assess the efficiency of existing pumping operations and to inform the design of new or upgraded pumping operations,” Dr Plumb said.

"Through all of the aspects of our strategy combined, we achieve 20-30 per cent energy efficiency savings with renewal or upgrade projects, which allows us to continue to deliver economical and reliable water and sewerage services to the Rockhampton region.”

Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon said it was an indicator of just how rewarding working for the council could be.

"I am delighted that we have been able to support Troy to get to Tokyo.

"It's a great opportunity for him but as he will be speaking about our innovative work on an international platform, and bringing back the latest knowledge, it will be great for our region too.”

Chair of the council's Water Committee, councillor Neil Fisher, said he was looking forward to hearing more about the conference when Troy returns.

"It is a credit to Troy that he has been selected to present his work at this conference,” Cr Fisher said.

"This will be an incredible opportunity.”