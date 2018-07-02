Menu
Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham believes independent senator David Leyonhjelm should apologise for his attacks on the Greens' Sarah Hanson-Young.
Politics

Leyonhjelm should apologise: govt minister

2nd Jul 2018 10:50 AM

FEDERAL cabinet minister Simon Birmingham has called on David Leyonhjelm to publicly apologise for his "appalling" comments about Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

Sky News on Sunday apologised for broadcasting and strap-lining what it described as Senator Leyonhjelm's "appalling" remarks. It also suspended a producer.

"I would expect that apologies would be the appropriate order of the day. Frankly, people ought to be a little bigger and better than that," Senator Birmingham told Sky on Monday.

Senator Leyonhjelm alluded Senator Hanson-Young's private life, telling her to "stop shagging men" in parliament on Thursday.

When she approached him after the comment, which was yelled across the Senate chamber during a motion on arming women with weapons for their safety, he told her to "f*** off".

Senate president Scott Ryan asked Senator Leyonhjelm to apologise but he refused.

"It's certainly not the way I conduct my politics. I don't believe that type of commentary has any place in decent fair public policy," Senator Birmingham said.

Senator Leyonhjelm said if the Greens senator took offence, it was an issue for her.

"I am prepared to rephrase my comments. I strongly urge Senator Hanson-Young to continue shagging men as she pleases," Senator Leyonhjelm said.

offensive comments sarah hanson-young senator david leyonhjelm sky news.

