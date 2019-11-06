Liaison officer on wrong side of the law

A POLICE liaison officer ended up on the wrong side of the law due to changes in cycling on roads rules changes.

Shane William Charles Plummer pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 5 to one count of passing cyclists in a motor vehicle without providing sufficient distance.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said four cyclists were riding two abreast in a 70km zone on Emu Park Rd on July 13 when Plummer passed them without providing sufficient distance.

The incident was caught on cameras attached to the front and back of bicycles.

When Plummer spoke to investigating officers about the incident, he told them he was not aware of the 1.5m requirement.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant said his client had been off work between 2015-2018 due to being seriously ill with kidney disease and was not aware of the change of the law.

He said Plummer had initially provided the required distance, but an oncoming vehicle forced him move closer to the cyclists.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said she understood how hard it was to keep up with the law changes, saying she came across new offences every day.

She ordered Plummer to pay a $391 fine.