Liam makes peace at Coast resort after split
CHRIS and Liam Hemsworth have been spotted holidaying at the Sunshine Coast's "hidden gem", Makepeace Island.
It's the first time Liam has resurfaced on social media since his high-profile split from wife Miley Cyrus - and he seems to be enjoying himself.
Chris posted on Instagram yesterday a series of photos with his famous brother and wife, Elsa Pataky.
"Another little hidden gem in Australia. Thanks for the hospitality!" he wrote.
It might be "little", but Richard Branson's heart-shaped island just north of Noosa boasts a whopping price tag.
It can be enjoyed by high-flying guests, so long as they can afford the $10,000 to $25,000 per night rates.
The exclusive resort played host to the Hemsworth and their friends in a jaunt that included boat rides and helicopter trips from their Byron Bay home.
View this post on Instagram
Excited to announce a movie I worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th. I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honor to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favorite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography. Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved. Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen. @killermanofficial
Liam has posted just once on his Instagram since the split to promote his new movie, Killerman since he announced the pair had separated.
It's understood he and Miley could be divorced by the end of October.