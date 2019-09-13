Menu
Chris and Liam Hemsworth have been spotted living it up at the Coast's famous Makepeace Island. Photo: Instagram
Liam makes peace at Coast resort after split

Ashley Carter
13th Sep 2019 12:35 PM
CHRIS and Liam Hemsworth have been spotted holidaying at the Sunshine Coast's "hidden gem", Makepeace Island.

It's the first time Liam has resurfaced on social media since his high-profile split from wife Miley Cyrus - and he seems to be enjoying himself.

Chris and Liam Hemsworth have been spotted holidaying at Richard Branson's Noosa resort Makepeace Island. Photo: Instagram
Chris posted on Instagram yesterday a series of photos with his famous brother and wife, Elsa Pataky.

"Another little hidden gem in Australia. Thanks for the hospitality!" he wrote.

It might be "little", but Richard Branson's heart-shaped island just north of Noosa boasts a whopping price tag.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky appeared to enjoy their stay at the tiny heart-shaped island. Photo: Instagram
It can be enjoyed by high-flying guests, so long as they can afford the $10,000 to $25,000 per night rates.

The exclusive resort played host to the Hemsworth and their friends in a jaunt that included boat rides and helicopter trips from their Byron Bay home.

Liam has posted just once on his Instagram since the split to promote his new movie, Killerman since he announced the pair had separated.

It's understood he and Miley could be divorced by the end of October.

