Liam Picken after being knocked out against Hawthorn. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Concussion may end the season for Footscray's Liam Picken

12th Apr 2018 6:12 PM

WESTERN Bulldog Liam Picken's season could be over - with his career in doubt -  coach Luke Beveridge has revealed.

Picken, who turns 32 late this season, has not played since suffering a heavy concussion during a pre-season match.

The 2016 premiership star has been unable to take part in any serious training since the incident, with the club taking an understandably cautious approach.

Speaking on radio on Thursday afternoon, Beveridge said no risks would be taken with the star utility.

"There is every chance Liam doesn't play again this year," Beveridge told SEN.

Liam Picken with wife Annie Nolan and their three children Malachy, Delphi and Cheska. Picture: Hamish Blair
Concussion continues to be a hot topic in the AFL, with former Brisbane Lion Justin Clarke and Hawk Jack Fitzpatrick among those to be forced from the game as a result of high knocks.

Picken is attended to by Bulldogs medicos after his concussion in the JLT Series. Pic: Getty Images
