Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY: Liam Schluter.
READY: Liam Schluter. Warren Lynam
Commonwealth Games

Liam's improved and ready to go at Gold Coast

Steele Taylor
by
4th Apr 2018 8:20 AM

SWIMMING: He's been getting better and better during the past year and it's hoped teenager Liam Schluter can take things up another notch on Thursday, when he competes at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Fifth at the Rio Paralympics, the 19-year-old is the national 200m freestyle S14 title holder, clocking 1:56,69 last month.

"Over the last 12 months he's been consistently improving his training and his times,” his coach Michael Sage said. "We're hoping for another improvement.”

The Kawana Waters swimmer, who has an intellectual disability, is seemingly primed for a strong showing. He's likely to collide with the likes of England's Thomas Harmer and fellow Sunshine Coaster, defending champion Daniel Fox.

"He's come from a distance background and it's always been that speed that's (somewhat) limited him,” Sage said.

"As he's grown into his body he's just got quicker and quicker and we're just working on that progression to that 200m.”

commonwealth games liam schluter university of the sunshine coast usc spartans
The Sunshine Coast Daily
$352m Rookwood Weir set to start as PM announces extra $46m

$352m Rookwood Weir set to start as PM announces extra $46m

Politics "It's about a billion dollars extra in agriculture, it's about thousands of extra jobs down the track”

Still singing after 25 years of business success in Rocky

Still singing after 25 years of business success in Rocky

Business Started his shop from his home and now he has thousands of customers

Caribeae swimmers score big at Qld School Championships

Caribeae swimmers score big at Qld School Championships

Swimming SECRET TO SUCCESS: 'hard work', 'natural ability' and 'focus'

CQ WEATHER: Damaging winds, heavy falls amidst TC Iris

CQ WEATHER: Damaging winds, heavy falls amidst TC Iris

Weather GUSTS up to 90kmh, flash flooding and heavy falls possible

  • 4th Apr 2018 8:26 AM

Local Partners