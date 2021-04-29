Liberal candidate denies multiple dating identities

A Liberal candidate says multiple online dating identities bearing his likeness were nothing to do with him – but others disagree.

LIBERAL candidate Adam Brooks has "categorically denied" knowledge of online dating profiles set up using his photograph and personal details, Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein says.

Screenshots have emerged of profiles showing Mr Brooks' photograph and the handles "Gav" and "trb44eng" apparently set up on the dating sites Tinder and Plenty of Fish.

The Tinder profile described "Gav" as being 45 years old, "fit, adventurous, funny, friendly, down to earth and fun".

In addition to the photographs, a business card for "Terry" Brooks has surfaced, bearing a Melbourne address.

Mr Brooks, who was the state's mining and racing Minister in 2016, quit his portfolios after being accused of misleading parliament and quit parliament in February 2019 after a damning Integrity Commission report into his use of personal email accounts.

Attempting his political comeback in the state seat of Braddon, Mr Brooks is also awaiting a court appearance on criminal charges relating to the storage of ammunition.

Premier Peter Gutwein said Mr Brooks has denied knowledge of who set up the online profiles were his.

"Mr Brooks has categorically denied that those profiles are his," Mr Gutwein said.

"On Saturday, the electors of Braddon will make their choice about Mr Brooks."

Mr Gutwein said it was a matter for Mr Brooks whether he reported the apparent theft of his identity, but said someone may have sent the profiles up mischievously because "he's a good looking bloke".

Labor's Sarah Lovell said the business card had a fictitious email and street addresses but the phone number went to a voicemail that resembled the voice of Adam Brooks.

"There are two possible reasons for this - either Adam Brooks has had his identity stolen and should report this fraudulent activity to the police or Adam Brooks is operating under multiple identities and needs to explain what he is up to," she said.

Adam Brooks, Liberal candidate for the seat of Braddon, at the Fossil Bank Clay Target Club in Sassafras, northwest Tasmania.

"Adam Brooks also needs to explain whether online dating profiles under other names using photos which appear to be of him are linked to Adam Brooks or if he is being impersonated - or worse extorted," Ms Lovell said.

"Adam Brooks has form for lying about his business activities and quit Parliament in disgrace after it was revealed he was continuing to operate his mining business email address during his brief stint as Mining Minister.

"Adam Brooks lied to a Parliamentary Committee and the then-Premier in an attempt to cover up that lie."

Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said Mr Brooks owed voters an explanation.

"The problem that he has is one of credibility," she said.

"We're talking here about a candidate who when he was in Parliament, and indeed a Minister of the crown, told a bare-faced lie three times in Parliament to the people of Tasmania.

"So I think Tasmanians will struggle to accept whatever explanation Mr Brooks has."

Liberal campaign spokesman Michael Ferguson described the claims as Labor Party muckraking.

Comment was sought from Mr Brooks.

