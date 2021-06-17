Lib MP to testify against Roberts-Smith

Liberal MP and former Special Air Service commander Andrew Hastie is expected to testify against Ben Roberts-Smith, court documents reveal.

But an unnamed soldier, who is central to Mr Roberts-Smith’s version of events, is expected to give evidence in favour of the elite soldier.

The Federal Court, on Thursday, released the witness lists of both Mr Roberts-Smith and Nine newspapers.

The Victoria Cross recipient is suing Nine Newspapers for defamation over reports which alleged Mr Roberts-Smith engaged in war crimes during his time in Afghanistan.

The names of Nine’s witnesses are almost all suppressed SAS operators and their testimony will be partly considered “Type 5”, which is the most sensitive and secret of all evidence.

Among other Type 5 witnesses is Assistant Defence Minister Hastie. His chance of appearing against Mr Roberts-Smith is considered “likely”.

While the nature of Mr Hastie’s testimony in these proceedings is unknown, the Liberal MP has spoken publicly about his experiences with the SAS in the past.

Mr Hastie recounted being trained by Mr Roberts-Smith for the 2010 SAS selection process in an article for The Australian in November 2020.

The assistant minister wrote about Mr Roberts-Smith towering over the SAS hopefuls urging them to do push-ups on bloody knuckles in the dead of night.

Mr Roberts-Smith had just returned from the battle of Tizak, Mr Hastie wrote, where he stormed machine gun nests and would be lionised with the Victoria Cross.

Mr Hastie has supported the Brereton report handed down by the inspector-general of the Australian Defence Force.

The report found credible evidence for 39 killings in Afghanistan by Australian troops.

“We ignored the true ­nature of war and sanitised it,” Mr Hastie wrote in 2020.

“But the reality is that war is inherently violent, escalatory and degrading.”

One soldier, who can only be identified by the pseudonym Person 11, is listed as a “probable” witness for Mr Roberts-Smith and will be significant.

Nine’s “centrepiece” allegation against Mr Roberts-Smith is he kicked an unarmed farmer off a cliff in Darwan in 2012.

Mr Roberts-Smith denies that, saying he did kill a man that day but it was a Taliban “spotter” who he helped gun down in a cornfield on the way out of the village.

Person 11, Mr Roberts-Smith said, had shot the man in the cornfield first and was likely the only eye witness to the shooting.

Former Australian War Memorial head Brendan Nelson will give evidence for Mr Roberts-Smith.

Dr Nelson, a former Liberal party leader and defence minister himself, previously urged the IGADF to hurry its report along.

“We want to believe in our heroes,” he told media in 2018.

Also on the witness list is Mr Robert-Smith’s ex wife, Emma Roberts, who will testify for Nine and her school friend Danielle Scott.

Former Seven boss Neil Mooney is expected to testify for Mr Roberts-Smith.

The private investigator Mr Roberts-Smith claims he sent to monitor his girlfriend at an abortion clinic, John McLeod, is expected to testify against the former soldier.

The documents were released as Mr Roberts-Smith told the Federal Court he never heard rumours the SAS were planting false evidence on slain Afghans.

Mr Owens, on Thursday, asked if the cornfield spotter was carrying a radio known as an ICOM.

“It was on the body of that spotter, yes,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

“Where was it?” Mr Owens asked.

“On the ground effectively underneath him.”

The exchange came amid discussions of “throwdowns”, which is an alleged practice of placing a weapon or combat item on a slain Afghan’s body in order to justify the killing.

Afghans killed by the SAS, including the man in the cornfield, were photographed with their personal effects laid out on their chest or next to them as a matter of record keeping.

Mr Owens asked Mr Roberts-Smith if he was aware other SAS patrols were using throwdowns.

“No,” he responded.

The only information Mr Roberts-Smith had about throwdowns, he said, was that it had been discussed because other nations were using them.

