Police intercept Rocky man driving without a license

A 32-YEAR-OLD man with a five-page traffic history faced court again last week.

Dean Richard Leto pleaded guilty to driving while his licence was suspended along Lawrie St in Gracemere.

His license had been suspended for an outstanding SPER debt on February 3, the court heard.

Police intercepted Leto driving on March 2 and he admitted he didn't have a licence, police prosecutor Julie Marsden said.

"He previously held a learners permit that was expired," she said.

Leto was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for a month.