Life after Lynch a steep learning curve for Wright

Peter Wright is now the main man up front for the Suns. Picture: Getty

PETER Wright concedes becoming Gold Coast's main forward target since Tom Lynch defection has been a steep learning curve but believes he isn't far from putting his best football together.

The 22-year-old key forward has kicked 10 goals from the opening seven games, having been kept goalless in Round 2 and 3 against Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs before gathering momentum in recent weeks despite the team's losses.

Wright said he had been working his way into the season after coming off a 2018 campaign marred by a calf injury while also attempting to fill the huge void left by Lynch's move to Richmond.

"It's definitely been different from when Tom was here," Wright said.

"He took the best defender. That has been a big learning curve.

"You come up against some good players. I was on (Jeremy) McGovern (from West Coast) last week and previous to that boys like (Daniel) Talia (from Adelaide).

"The quality of opposition has improved. I really enjoy the challenge. It's something I was expecting and something I wanted."

Peter Wright of the Suns celebrates after scoring a goal during the round seven AFL match between the West Coast Eagles and the Gold Coast Suns at Optus Stadium on May 04, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/AFL Photos/Getty Images)

While the 203cm talent is yet to start dominating games by boot for the team currently relying on its smalls to impact the scoreboard, his need to begin winning his direct contests was the most pressing project.

"I feel I have worked into the year," Wright said.

"My biggest focus is always my contest work, making sure I'm bringing the ball to ground every time if I'm not marking it.

"Shots on goal and goals will come secondary to that.

Peter Wright of the Suns is bumped over the boundary by Oscar Allen of the Eagles during the round seven AFL match between the West Coast Eagles and the Gold Coast Suns at Optus Stadium on May 04, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/AFL Photos/Getty Images)

"I'm not far away (from my best). Each week I have played elements of my game well and missed a few opportunities, whether it's marking or shots on goal. Hopefully I can put it together this week and moving forward."

Wright also shot down speculation he was close to signing a new three-year deal with Gold Coast.

"That came as a bit of a surprise to me and my manager," Wright said.

"I don't know where that information came from. I'm comfortable with where that is at and we are working through things with the club."

Wright said he hadn't put off talks in the hope of kicking enough goals to improve his price tag, declaring it was in fact the standard of his worst games that would be the base for any negotiations.

"It's more than just kicking goals," Wright said.

"That's always nice but I feel like if I can play a valuable role for the team each week and they know my worst game is still at an acceptable level where I can contribute, that is what we will base any discussions with the club off."