Life drawing isn't just about nude models

WHEN most people hear the words "life drawing" they automatically think "naked people".

It is something I come across a lot as an artist who enjoys a monthly social night out with fellow artists, with beautiful confident models who pose in Viking costumes, steampunk outfits and, yes, of course, naked.

But the sessions are not about the nudity. It's about appreciating the human body in all its forms - covered from head to toe in cloth and jewels, or as naked as the day the body entered the world.

From my own experience, these sessions have helped reshape my perception of the human body after it was damaged by PTSD and helped me look at myself in a different light, thanks to the many different models who have posed in front of me.

The actual meaning of Life Drawing is the act of drawing the human figure from a living model. Life drawing is considered an essential component of an artist's education.

My skills as an artist have grown tremendously in the past few years with the help of these sessions. They help artists develop the ability to look at an object and take note of the main features in short periods of time. They also help artists develop their "warming up'' routines as sessions go from five-minute sketches to 20-minute sketches.

If you can handle the perspective of appreciating the human body in all its forms, head along to the Dim the Lights exhibition at the Art House in East St tomorrow night to see the works of local artists inspired by nude models, and other works that are a little bit more naughty.