28°
News

Life in between the pages is good for Rocky author Anna

Pam McKay
| 20th Apr 2017 8:23 AM
SPECIAL HOMECOMING: Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton on Saturday to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which of the city's landmarks feature in it.
SPECIAL HOMECOMING: Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton on Saturday to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which of the city's landmarks feature in it. CONTRIBUTED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"Ah, Rocky. Our claims to fame are our wide streets, the fact that trains run down the centre of these wide streets, and that the roundabouts within these wide streets are dotted with statues of fibreglass bulls, as befits the Beef Capital of Australia.”

Lucy Crighton details Rockhampton's distinct features with a fondness and familiarity as she navigates those wide streets in her trusty Corolla.

If she were to cast a glance in her rear-vision mirror, she could well catch a glimpse of a young version of her creator, Anna Daniels, taking in the same sights and travelling the same streets in the back seat of her family's car some years before.

You see Lucy is the lead character in Anna's first literary offering, the romantic-comedy, Girl in Between.

Set in Anna's home town of Rockhampton, it follows the fortunes of Lucy who finds herself at the crossroads in life.

"I wanted to write something that connected with women my age and something that was funny but also pulled at the heartstrings,” former The Cathedral College student Anna explains.

"Girl in Between follows the journey of two best friends (Lucy and Rosie) in their early 30s and their quest to sort their lives out.

"It was probably a stage of life that I was in so I drew on personal experience but it's very much fiction too.

"I tried to make the characters very relateable, but they're also exaggerated and comedic versions as well.”

"To be in print was an amazing feeling." Anna gets her hands on the completed copy of her debut novel.
"To be in print was an amazing feeling." Anna gets her hands on the completed copy of her debut novel. CONTRIBUTED

Girl in Between is an expansion of Anna's manuscript, Rocky Road, which was short-listed for the prestigious Vogel Literary Award.

The work piqued the interest of publisher Louise Thurtell from Allen & Unwin who recognised it had the makings of a novel - it just needed to go from 38,000 words to 80,000.

Anna admits that while it initially sounded like a daunting task, it was one she quickly warmed to.

"For the past nine months I've just been writing, writing, writing and I finished in January,” she said.

"It was a real challenge, but one that I suppose I've always wanted to have.”

Anna said while being short-listed for the Vogel was a massive achievement, it was nothing compared to holding a completed copy of her novel in her hands.

"That was a really amazing moment. I opened it and held it and ran my fingers over the cover.

"It was incredible and then opening the cover and seeing my name there and the little Anna Daniels copyright insignia.

"To be in print was an amazing feeling.

"I've read my book again and even though I know what happens, it was still a thrill to see what I'd written on a computer screen actually typed into a font on a book.

"It was a really thrilling experience, one I won't forget.”

It really was a dream come true for Anna who had a voracious appetite for the written word from a very early age.

"I just adored reading and writing was my first love,” she recalls as her mind flashes back to her carefree upbringing in Rockhampton.

"I just devoured Enid Blyton and Roald Dahl, I adored those authors.

"I really cut my teeth on the Famous Five series; every time a new title came out I would be first in line for it.

"But Anne of Green Gables, oh my God, that is the seminal book that I adored from my childhood.”

So much so it even warrants a mention on the opening page of Girl in Between.

A young Anna with her sister Sally.
A young Anna with her sister Sally. CONTRIBUTED

Anna is one of five children, her pharmacist parents Jan and Wayne now both retired in Rockhampton. Her siblings have all pursued careers in the health field - Nick is a chiropractor, Carl a dentist, Sam an obstetrician and Sally a dietician.

Anna admits while she toyed with the idea of becoming a physiotherapist, writing was always a constant and was to shape her career.

"I joke that pretty much everyone in my family's a doctor and I'm Doctor Seuss,” she quips.

It was an ill-fated interview with Hollywood heavyweight Russell Crowe that helped jump-start her comedic career.

She used her flair for funny to turn the "train wreck” into a triumph, using the interview as an example of how not to interview Russell Crowe. That won Anna the ABC's Comedy Segment of the Year Award.

She then joined forces with Melbourne comedian Anne Edmonds to create the ABC's first online sketch comedy series, Tough at the Top.

Anna graduated from QUT in 2002 with a Bachelor of Journalism, and worked as a writer, presenter and producer for radio, television and online.

Anna and her dad Wayne Daniels in one of the stories she did about Rockhampton for television show The Project.
Anna and her dad Wayne Daniels in one of the stories she did about Rockhampton for television show The Project.

She often appears on Channel Ten's The Project, her most recent story a live broadcast from a flooded Rockhampton, less than a fortnight ago.

Anna is hoping Girl in Between is well received by audiences, which would auger well for her next goal - to turn it into a television series just as Zoe Foster Blake did with The Wrong Girl.

"I've written it in a way that really would lend itself to being on the small screen. That's the next plan but I'm just taking it one step at a time and seeing how it all goes.”

AN AFTERNOON WITH ANNA

Residents can join author Anna Daniels and publisher Louise Thurtell for an afternoon celebrating Rockhampton and its starring role in the novel, Girl in Between, this weekend.

An Afternoon with Anna will give people the chance to hear details of Anna's debut novel, while also offering an insight into the literary world and what publishers like Louise are interested in.

Anna is promising an entertaining afternoon, which will be hosted by Brad Villiers.

"People can come and hear which Rocky hotspots have made the cut for the book and there will also be a re-enactment from a passage from Girl in Between,” she said.

"It's really a celebration for me and everyone in the Central Queensland community because it's not often your region is the setting for a rom-com.

"It's also an opportunity for any aspiring young writers out there who would like to get their work published to hear how I've managed to do it and what someone like Louise, one of the top publishers in Australia, is looking for.”

The free event will be held at Our Lady's Hall, The Cathedral College, from 2.30pm on Saturday.

RSVP to girlinbetween@tccr.com.au.

ANNA'S TIPS FOR BUDDING WRITERS

1. Ensure your story has a believable first person narrative voice. That draws readers in immediately and gives your writing warmth and authenticity.

2. Don't get caught up in knots about grammatical errors in your writing - they can be fixed.

3. Enter your work in writing competitions. There are plenty of them and you never know where you might end up.

BEST ADVICE ANNA HAS RECEIVED

"It came from Red Symonds when I was producing his breakfast program on ABC Radio. He once said to me 'always follow the fun'. I've often thought of that because I sometimes make career choices which are a bit risky and a bit hard but at the end of the day I love what I do and I'm having fun. I think that's what I've tried to do with Girl in Between as well: it's fun, it's light, it's Aussie.”

GET YOUR COPY OF THE BOOK

Girl in Between will be released nationally on Wednesday, April 26. It will be available at Big W and Target, good book stores as well as online.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  allen & unwin anna daniels girl in between louise thurtell rockhampton the cathedral college

Identity of Rocky woman charged with 'drug cops' revealed

Identity of Rocky woman charged with 'drug cops' revealed

IDENTITY of a Rockhampton woman accused of trafficking steroids can now be revealed.

Mum in trouble after stopping bullies violent Stockland attack

Mum attempted to stop two bullies from violently attacking her children at Stockland. File photo.

MUM in big trouble after stopping bullies attacking her children.

Rockhampton industries choosing foreign workers revealed

Figures show meatworks doesn't employ as many migrant workers as commonly thought.

STAGGERING new figures reveal extent of CQ foreign labour in boom.

Rocky families are killing little animals with kindness

Maurine Dwyer and Suzanne Greiss spending some time at the Botanical Gardens scrap booking.

UNWITTING Rocky mums, dads, and kids are killing animals quick.

Local Partners

The industry struggling to find Aussie workers

A Rockhampton science technology company boss has thrown his support behind the scrapping of the 457 skilled migrant visa despite using the program

Business owner's sick and tired of carnage on Rocky road

SAFEER: A roundabout at the intersection of Denham and Kent Sts has reduced crashes.

BUSINESS owner escalates demands for $935,000 fix up job.

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Elsa Pataky reveals why she had to call Australia home

ELSA Pataky moved across the world to raise a family with Chris Hemsworth. There was a big reason behind her relocation.

It's show time at Marlborough

SHOW TIME: The 33rd Annual Marlborough Show will be held this weekend.

Amusement rides, face painting, fashion parades and delicious food.

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

Richard Gere: Why I haven't had a big movie in a decade

Actor Richard Gere participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Norman" at AOL Studios on Thursday, April 13, 2017

“There are definitely movies that I can’t be in."

Life in between the pages is good for Rocky author Anna

SPECIAL HOMECOMING: Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton on Saturday to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which of the city's landmarks feature in it.

Anna to talk about debut novel at free community event at TCC

What's on the big screen this week

Gemma Arterton in a scene from the movie Their Finest.

Their Finest, Going in Style and Table 19 make their cinema debuts

MKR's Karen and Ros are out after failed chocolate dessert

Karen and Ros said they were proud of their achievements despite being eliminated on MKR tonight, saying it was a 'amazing experience'.

Dessert fail claims MKR duo

Ocean View living on One Level!

10 Ridge Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $555,000

With sophisticated modern style, this premium Lammermoor Beach property has been designed with family living in mind, and its practicality is matched only by the...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

Level Allotment Priced to Sell!

25 Red Emperor Way, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close ... $139,000

Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close by and a short 15 minutes to Yeppoon esplanade! This block is calling its new owners to start...

OWNER WILL LOOK AT SERIOUS OFFERS!

14 Cook Avenue, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of ... $119,000

Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of paradise. With sea views and picturesque mountain views, at this price, there is no better value...

Blue Chip Rural Masterpiece

34 Woodbury Road, Adelaide Park 4703

House 9 4 10 $1,295,000

This is a property that exudes luxury. Stylish & modern, above all comparison, including a 4 b/r dwelling separate from the main residence. A must see for anyone...

Convenient Location with an 809m2 approx. Allotment

68 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 1 1 $205,000

Positioned within close proximity to schools, shops, hospitals and the golf course is where you will find this great starter home. With polished floors throughout...

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $295,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps ...

SOLID, RENOVATED AND IN AN UPMARKET ADDRESS. REDUCED TO $269,000

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

Very Smart Buying - Fantastic Lowset Brick Home - Only $260,000!

107 Burnett Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $260,000

What a brilliant lowset brick home, in a top central location-Priced to Sell! This very affordable, low maintenance home is just perfect for 1st Home Buyers...

Fantastic Family Home -2 Street Access and On 864m2 - $249,000

66 Armstrong Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $249,000

What a brilliant Buy and versatile Property for those looking under $250,000 and with so much potential for further development. Great central location with easy...

Local buyer snaps up massive Rocky warehouse

68 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton sold to a local owner-occupier for $815,000 +GST.

COMPANY sells huge Rocky warehouse for a fortune.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!