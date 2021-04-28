Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Sunshine Coast man, who fatally stabbed his brother before his wedding, has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
A Sunshine Coast man, who fatally stabbed his brother before his wedding, has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Crime

Life in jail for brother’s violent pre-wedding murder

by Kay Dibben
28th Apr 2021 4:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast man, who fatally stabbed his brother who had come to Queensland for his wedding, has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Bernard John Robbins, 59, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of his brother, Gregory Kenneth Robbins, 61, at Buderim on June 12, 2019.

The Crown alleged Robbins took two knives from a kitchen and stabbed his brother in the garage of his Buderim home, out of rage, after Greg made comments to his fiancé that threatened his wedding.

 

Greg Robbins was stabbed to death by his brother, Bernard John Robbins, just days before Bernard's wedding.
Greg Robbins was stabbed to death by his brother, Bernard John Robbins, just days before Bernard's wedding.

 

The jury returned a guilty verdict at 3.45pm on the sixth day of the Supreme Court trial, after deliberating for almost eight hours.

"The jury must have accepted that he acted in rage to kill his brother," Crown prosecutor, Chris Cook said of Robbins.

"Significant violence caused his death on the night."

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

 

Originally published as Life in jail for brother's violent pre-wedding murder

bernard john robbins court crime domestic violence kenneth robbins murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Naughty list’ tick sheet reveals young mum’s meth business

        Premium Content ‘Naughty list’ tick sheet reveals young mum’s meth business

        Crime Her drug trafficking business was primarily communicated to clients - including “Bubblegum Bill” and supplier “Jesus” - through Snapchat with some via Facebook...

        Emerald bank disturbance leads to police chase

        Premium Content Emerald bank disturbance leads to police chase

        News The male in question is running through the main streets of Emerald.

        Chopper rescue to close highway north of Rocky

        Premium Content Chopper rescue to close highway north of Rocky

        News The highway will soon close in both directions.

        Ken gets Rocky’s first ankle replacement

        Premium Content Ken gets Rocky’s first ankle replacement

        News The retired farmer paid the price of a busy life spent jumping on and off...