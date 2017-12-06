Life in the outback a 'culture shock' for Reverend

SERVING COMMUNITY: Susan Liersch and Tim Mannix celebrate ordination into the Anglican Church's to the Order of Deacons.

HELPING people comes in many different forms and for Rev Susan Liersch and Rev Tim Mannix, it came as a spiritual calling.

Ms Liersch and Mr Mannix were ordained to the Order of Deacons in the Anglican Church on Saturday, along with Rev Russell Cunningham.

Rev Luke Collins and Rev Nathan Dean were also ordained to the Order of Priests in the service.

Ms Liersch and husband Graeme are based in Longreach, but have already clocked up 60,000km in almost two years serving the wider Central West region.

Although she grew up in Sydney, the couple have spent their life serving the church, living all over Australia.

However, Ms Liersch said the outback was something different entirely from any other experiences they'd had in rural areas.

"For us it was a bit of a culture shock, but we're getting used to it,” she said.

A former occupational therapist, Ms Liersch said she wanted to be able to combine her experience in this field with a spiritual calling she had felt since her teenage years.

"I have a passion for pastorally caring for people,” she said.

"I'm particularly interested in helping people with mental health issues and trauma.”

Out west, one of the biggest issues affecting the wellbeing of many is drought.

"A lot of those people have done drought, time and time again, and they know how to live through drought,” Ms Liersch said.

"It's probably the people who are newer who have struggled more.

"But always a starting point with people is listening. We're familiar with rural but outback is different again.

"We've had to listen and really try and understand the way they do things and that's challenging.”

For Mr Mannix, a call to serve his church was combined with a desire to call his country.

Working as a tradesman printer machinist in Gladstone, Mr Mannix started his theology degree part-time in 2012.

He was also serving in the Army Reserves as a rifleman, meeting the chaplains during basic training.

It was after this he realised he could follow both his passions by serving in a defence force role as a chaplain.

Last year, the young father and his family moved to Canberra where he is completing a curacy with the Air Force.

Although Mr Mannix said he did miss working in regional Queensland, he was very happy serving in Canberra and would be staying there until at least 2020 with the Air Force.

"As much as I miss regional Queensland, maybe when I'm retired I can come back and find a parish,” he said.