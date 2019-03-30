Life inside the Rockhampton ice scene

'SARAH Smith's' expression hardly changed as she recounted the time a gun was held to her head in her own home as an ice-fuelled stranger tore her house apart looking for her stash.

'SARAH Smith's' expression hardly changed as she recounted the time a gun was held to her head in her own home as an ice-fuelled stranger tore her house apart looking for her stash. Allan Reinikka ROK270319atrudi5

SARAH Smith's expression hardly changed as she recounted the time a gun was held to her head in her own home as an ice-fuelled stranger tore her house apart looking for her stash.

Sarah Smith is not her real name as safety concerns still loom.

AT 20-years-old, the daughter of a Justice of the Peace with two older brothers in the Royal Australian Navy, she had big dreams of studying psychology to join the respectable social ranks of her family.

Her dreams were snatched away from her one night at a party when one bad decision lead her down a two-decade-long path of destruction.

The softly spoken 45-year-old said it all began when she moved in with her former partner.

She said he had so much energy but she thought nothing of it, that was until he injected her with an amphetamine.

She denied having a problem for over two decades until the day she narrowly avoided a lengthy prison sentence for supplying a correctional facility with a prohibited substance.

"I walked straight out of that court room into AODS (Alcohol and Other Drugs Service)," she said.

"Once you ask AODS for help it's about a month until you actually see someone - they do an interview and then you just wait until they have a spot.

"Nothing happened for weeks and weeks until the clinical nurse went away, I got a lucky break and was able to see a psychologist."

Sarah was then referred to Moonyah, an in-patient detox facility in Brisbane run by The Salvation Army.

Moonyah is the closest in-house treatment facility for recovering addicts in Rockhampton.

file Allan Reinikka ROK270319atrudi1

She said upon entry she was strip searched and for the first week of her 21-day stay she was comatose.

It was an experience that resembled hell for most of the time, but for Sarah, it was a type of hell that saved her life.

At the height of her addiction, she would have shot up ice twice before 10am and she said it was so bad, she remembered not even having the cognitive function to tie her shoes.

She reminisced about the beginning of her dependency with an obscurely high level of fondness.

"The first time I used was at a party, he (her partner at the time) shot me up and three days later, I still hadn't slept," she said.

"It did wonders for my confidence, because I have always been pretty shy.

"Everything was surreal, it was the best feeling in the world to be truthful."

Her dependency spanned two decades, despite living a life of isolation, violence and family heartache, she remained confident she did not have a problem.

"I always knew I liked the stuff but I never actually thought I was addicted," she said.

"It was like everyone else had a problem - not me.

"I actually thought I was normal, but now I know I wasn't."

file Allan Reinikka ROK270319atrudi3

Sarah described a life of extreme antisocial behaviour where she slowly withdrew from all her social connections as her dependency worsened.

"It's not like going to the pub for a drink with your mates, most people just stay at home and use," she said.

"You put off all your problems with it and when your problems come back, you just hit up again and it's all okay."

Sarah's ice fuelled lifestyle took like a wrecking ball to her family.

Her father passed away before getting to see his daughter sober. Her mother was heartbroken and her older brother cut all ties with her.

Her children did not know what it meant to have a sober mother until just a year ago.

The bleak state of ice's prevalence and availability in Rockhampton became apparent as the conversation deepened.

When asked how easy it would be to get ice, Sarah said she could have her hands on some "within five minutes" and the drug was only becoming cheaper.

"It's everywhere, I could walk down the main street and point ten people (users) out for you" she said.

"It used to be expensive but now you could get a point for less than $50 (a tenth of a gram, which can lasts about 24 hours)."

Sarah injected ice as opposed to smoking it and said that was the most common way of using the drug in Rockhampton.

Sarah's scars from years of injecting Ice Allan Reinikka ROK270319atrudi2

The length of her addiction meant she eventually struggled to find veins that hadn't collapsed from overuse.

"I've known people to sit there for hours and hours trying to find veins, you don't want to let it beat you so you just keep going until you have lumps and bumps all over you," she said.

Sarah hasn't used ice for a year now, but she says she isn't recovered, but rather she will be in a state of recovery for the rest of her life.

"You never recover, you stop using, but you never recover," she said.

"Detoxing was the hardest thing I have ever had to do in my life.

"I still get really bad cravings but I try to avoid people, places and doing things that set off my triggers.

"It's great to be able to go out in public again and not have people whispering about you."

Sarah told The Morning Bulletin she believed an in-patient facility was needed in Rockhampton and she attributed her detox experience at Moonyah directly with the success of her recovery.

She also says the 12 step programme delivered by The Salvation Army's Jenny Wayman as the key to keeping on top of her cravings.

Sarah's family is slowly starting to reconnect.

She has rebuilt bridges with her mother and frequents her seven-year-old son's school events, as well as going to the cinema with her daughters who are now young adults.

To this day, Sarah has spent more of her life with a drug dependency than she had being sober.

This year, she began studying a Certificate IV in Public Health, a Certificate IV in Drugs and Alcohol, and Community Studies in order to use her dire experiences to help others.

"I have a lot of years to make up for," she said.

Sarah hopes to work as a counsellor, the same aspiration she had at age 20.