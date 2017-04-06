Inside the Rocky evacuation centre

YOU don't go by name in the Rockhampton Flood Evacuation Centre. Here you go by address.

For the third time, John Peacock has been forced to live in the centre, escaping the harsh reality of his inundated Depot Hill home.

A charismatic people person, John just about knows all of his new neighbours, those he doesn't soon will.

He likened there time to a big family reunion.

"We have spent the last few evacuations here together," John said.

"There are only one or two that I don't know yet.

"You don't ask them their name, you ask their street. Just so you can relate to what they're going through.

"Arthur st, Bolsolver st, East st, we're all here. It is like one big sad reunion, but actually, all the spirits are quite high. We know what we are in for."

John checks in on his house daily to feed his cat Tiger, upon each visit, the water creeps higher.

Today he was forced to turn back.

"It was up to my belly button the day before but today I couldn't go in," he said.

"Looking from the street, the water was up half a metre more, it was too scary. All that water going through our houses.

"Tiger will be okay though, I was able to leave plenty of food for him.

"I was onto the floods this time. I knew once the cyclone hit Bowen to start getting gear out of the house and start preparing. I knew it would hit us hard and it has."

Life in the centres is not as tragic as some may think. Compared to the dangers of flood waters its comfort.

Meals are provided, mattresses, washing too. Most importantly, a smile and a distraction.

"I just want to thank the Red Cross and the Rockhampton Regional Council for everything they have done," he praised.

"They have 50 odd mattresses here, really thick ones. There is always tea and coffee or just someone to talk to.

"I even cheekily asked for some cream biscuits and they got them for me.

"There are some good snorers here though, plenty of sawdust coming from the noses. I'd love to sleep that deep."

