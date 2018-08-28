Life is for living graduates, but get ready for a bumpy ride

THE BLOOD, sweat, tears and many, many hours of doing assignments have all boiled to an end today for more than 100 students.

CQUniversity Rockhampton North is hosting a graduation ceremony today from 2pm, honouring 120 graduates.

CQUni alumnus, David Battersby AM, will be granted the honorary degree of Doctor of the University for his work in providing leadership and significant service to the tertiary sector and regional communities.

Professor Battersby spent a decade as Vice-Chancellor of Federation University Australia (from 2006-2016) and became inaugural Chair of the Regional Universities Network (RUN) in 2011.

Dorothy Demack and Reverend John Coleman will be given the honorary award of Companion of the University. Dorothy has been a long-term volunteer with the CQUniversity's Animal Ethics Committee and John has been a long-term volunteer to the Human Research Ethics Committee.

A guest address will be spoken by Rockhampton-based financial services executive David French, Managing Director and Chairman of The Investment Collective.

His speech was inspiring and uplifting with the following sentiments in closure:

"Today is a day of celebration for you all, and you are right to be proud of your efforts and your degree. But never be so proud as to close your mind to others. You will meet a lot of people in your life. Some you will like. Some you will loathe. Some will have forgotten more than you have ever learned. You can learn from all of them. This degree is just the start, so keep your eyes and ears open.

"Understand that life is not linear. So, don't be disappointed if you deviate from the straight line of school, university, job, marriage, children. Life is for living, and there will be short cuts, wrong turns, rocky stretches and thankfully nice smooth bitumen, every once in a while, too.”

The ceremony included five PhD graduates and 9 Masters graduates, as well as those who have completed vocational certificates, diplomas and bachelor degrees.