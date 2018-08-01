Life of NRL legend to be captured by CQ film maker

STUFF OF LEGENDS: Football legend Mark Graham has been inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame and named as the greatest Kiwi player ever.

FOLLOWING news of his induction into the NRL Hall of Fame, Mark Graham will have a feature length documentary made about his life.

The director is his eldest son, Luke Graham, Gladstone film maker and producer of award-winning, independent film Broke.

Sharko will be released theatrically next year and is based on the rugby league legend's personal and public life and will tell the story from his childhood on the mean streets of Otahuhu to his rise to the top of the rugby league world.

Graham moved to Australia in 1980 where he played with Norths Brisbane Devils before he captained the North Sydney Bears and lead the New Zealand national team against Australia and Great Britain.

He is the first kiwi to be inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame and has already been named as the greatest player New Zealand has produced in a century of rugby league.

"I have to say I was over the moon to be inducted,” Graham said.

"To be the first Kiwi is an honour and I'm sure there will be many more kiwi players in the future.

"It's quite surreal. I hope people will find value in this documentary of my life so far.”

Luke Graham is a big fan of sports biographies and when the opportunity came up, he said he jumped at the opportunity.

"Not just to make a film about my dad, but to learn his journey, the ups and downs,” Graham said.

Widely regarded one of the greatest players ever, kiwi hard-man Mark Graham was feared off and on the field, although few people knew the real man.

Sharko portrays an intimate look at the life of a father, a son and the cost of greatness.

A teaser trailer will be released later this year.

A premiere date for the documentary is yet to be announced.