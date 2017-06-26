Life-saving donations drop as needs spike in Rocky

GIVING BACK: Rockhampton man Alex Tracey was among the first to donate at the recently refurbished Blood Donor Centre.

ONE hour every three months is all it takes Alex Tracey to save three lives.

Arm bandaged and enjoying a cuppa, the aviation firefighter was among the first to draw blood at Rockhampton's refurbished Blood Donor Centre Friday morning.

His timing couldn't have been better, with cold weather seeing a spike in demand for blood products - whole blood, platelets and "liquid gold” plasma - but a decrease in donations.

For Alex, the reason he gives is simple.

new blood bank. Allan Reinikka ROK230617ablood4

"To give back,” he explained.

"I donate every three months, I do the whole bloods... maybe down the track I might be in need of medication or I might have an illness that requires a blood donation.

"And I just understand they are often short on different supplies of blood, so I just come down and do it.

"It doesn't hurt, it doesn't cost anything, you get a free cup of tea and a muffin afterwards, so it's good.”

Blood Service spokesperson Barry Lynch. Allan Reinikka ROK230617ablood1

Blood Service spokesman Barry Lynch confirmed Alex's suggestion blood supplies often fell short, especially during colder months when sickness prevented people from donating.

The Rockhampton centre alone requires 250-300 donations each week, however the Red Cross received 1000 cancellations every week last year across Australia.

Barry explained some blood products only had a five-day shelf life, "so if you donate on Monday, your blood has been used by the Friday”.

Blood needs for Rockhampton for the week starting Monday, June 26. Blood Service

"That puts a great strain on everybody, so during winter months we really need more donors to come through,” he said.

"And strangely we always see a spike in demand during winter as well.”

Blood donor vans were temporarily set up on Huish Dr to take whole blood donations during the renovations.

It is now business as usual for the staff and regular donors.

New branding, open spaces, renovated rooms and new furniture are part of the refurbishment.

DONATE NOW:

Rockhampton blood needs, week starting Monday, June 26: