Life saving heroes emerge as Blackwater gets cut off

Chief Executive Steve Williamson, Ali Reeves, Andrew Jarvis work on a plan at the Health Emergency Operations Centre to evacuate patients out of Blackwater after the town was cut off during the severe weather emergency.

IT WAS the wrong time to have four patients in a critical condition, but the right time for a small medical team to deliver an extraordinary effort.

On Wednesday night Blackwater was cut off as flash flooding covered the Capricorn Hwy and other road access leaving the town's hospital isolated and facing an emergency.

Four critically unwell patients who required care too complex to be delivered at Blackwater Hospital had to be cared for through the long night by staff until they could be transferred to Rockhampton and Emerald hospitals.

As soon as the road opened on Thursday to allow the patients to be transferred for the specialised care they needed three nurses and two doctors from Emerald volunteered to

work extra shifts to relieve their colleagues in Blackwater.

Speaking about the incident on Friday, Central Queensland Hospital and Health boss Steve Williamson said it had required an "extraordinary effort from the small clinical team in Blackwater”.

The Blackwater Hospital was isolated on Wednesday night as the wild weather cut road access to the town. Contributed

Mr Williamson said it was another example of great people going the extra yard in such trying circumstances as Central Queensland hospitals operated as usual throughout the week despite wild weather

conditions brought by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"Our staff have been on the ground working extremely hard to serve their community under adversity,” he said.

"Hospitals can't just shut up shop when tough weather presents; they need to be ready to cope with any medical emergencies as they arise.”

"Many, many staff put their work families and patients above their home families by volunteering to work extra shifts and do jobs outside their normal role description.”

"I am humbled, impressed and extremely proud of the way all of our staff have continued to provide outstanding health care to our community.”

He said meticulous planning had paid off, and he was proud of the way staff worked together across the region to provide the best possible health care to their communities.

Aside from the expected storm damage to physical facilities including roof leaks, phone and internet disruptions and power blackouts, we've

also had staff unable to get to work due to road flooding, meaning the teams have been much smaller than usual.

The health service started planning for the cyclone event over the weekend and on Monday increased its alert state and began manning the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) at Rockhampton Hospital

.

Mr Williamson said the hospital emergency planning team worked closely with staff on the ground to anticipate and solve any problems before they arose, including physical repairs, staffing issues and making sure patients were in the best possible location for their care.

"Our clinical teams are very experienced and have learnt many valuable lessons from previous floods and Tropical Cyclone Marcia. They know to check on our regular and our

high-risk patients and ensure they're safe and have a good medication supply, to ensure dialysis patients are where they need to be before roads are cut, and where to expect

issues.

"They also worked with local disaster management groups in each location, checking on predictions and forecasts.

"The HEOC was manned every day throughout the week to ensure each hospital had the appropriate support to deal with issues, and that patients needing transfer were able to be

moved as required.

"We really are a health family here at CQ Health and I wish everyone well as the floodwaters continue to rise,” Mr Williamson said.