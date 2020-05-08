Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue took delivery of two more Challenger 604 medically configured jets.
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue took delivery of two more Challenger 604 medically configured jets.
Health

LifeFlight expands medical jet fleet

Staff Writers
27th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SICK and injured patients in the Darling Downs and Southwest Queensland will have better access to emergency services after RACQ LifeFlight Rescue took delivery of two more Challenger 604 medically configured jets.

The new aircraft will give people who live in remote communities even faster access to world-class medical treatment.

"The Challenger 604 aircraft is the longest-range aeromedical jet available for immediate emergency deployment in Australia," executive manager of the LifeFlight Coordination Centre Peter Elliott said.

"The aircraft can go to the majority of airstrips and townships in Queensland and bring those people to the major centres such as Townsville, Cairns, Mackay and Brisbane.

"The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Air Ambulance jet fleet now consists of four Challenger 604s.

The new additions arrived from the US in February.

racq lifeflight helicopter rescue
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queen St home latest to top million dollar mark

        premium_icon Queen St home latest to top million dollar mark

        News 'We’ve heard people predict the market will drop by 30 per cent which has been proved wrong by the volume of interest in the property and others like it.'

        YOU DECIDE: Who has CQ’s best burgers?

        premium_icon YOU DECIDE: Who has CQ’s best burgers?

        News VOTE NOW: It’s time for you to narrow it down to a top 10.

        Rockhampton River Festival in June in jeopardy

        premium_icon Rockhampton River Festival in June in jeopardy

        News Council are reviewing the future of the event

        Better road crossings, safety at Rocky schools

        premium_icon Better road crossings, safety at Rocky schools

        Council News Council will submit the projects to the School Transport Infrastructure Program.