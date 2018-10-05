Menu
SHARKS SIGHTING: Surf Life Saving Queensland posted this cheeky image with a post on social media about the closure of Moore Park Beach.
News

Lifeguards close beach after shark sighting

5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

MOORE Park Beach will reopen this morning after a shark was spotted at the popular swimming spot yesterday afternoon.

The beach was closed late yesterday afternoon after the sighting by an on-duty lifeguard about 4.30pm.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said no one was in the water and the shark appeared to be chasing bait fish just outside the patrolled area.

She said the beach would reopen today with lifeguards on duty from 9am.

Announcing the beach closure on social media, Surf Life Saving Queensland posted a photo digitally altered to include an image of Gold Coast singer Amy Shark's album.

