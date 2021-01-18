Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire crews called after lifeguards find ‘grenade’ on Central Coast beach
Fire crews called after lifeguards find ‘grenade’ on Central Coast beach
News

Lifeguards’ shocking find on beach

by Evin Priest
18th Jan 2021 8:46 AM

A custom cigarette lighter caused brief panic at a NSW Central Coast beach on Sunday when emergency services responded to reports of a hand grenade.

Crews from Terrigal Fire Station were on Sunday called to Wamberal Beach, just north of Terrigal, to respond to calls from Wamberal Surf Life Saving Club.

A close-up of the suspected hand grenade. Picture: Facebook
A close-up of the suspected hand grenade. Picture: Facebook

Lifeguards had set up an exclusion zone after discovering what appeared to be an army-like hand grenade resting against a wooden pole in the sand.

The grenade was so realistic it even had an inscription, "M*26". After inspections, it was determined to be a lighter.

Terrigal fire crews were called to a beach to inspect what was believed to be a hand grenade. Picture: Facebook
Terrigal fire crews were called to a beach to inspect what was believed to be a hand grenade. Picture: Facebook

"Terrigal crew, NSW Police and detectives inspected the object, Police liaised with the bomb squad and Defence Australia to determine the exact nature of the object … which was found to be a cigarette lighter shaped as a hand grenade," Terrigal Fire Station posted to its Facebook page.

"A great multi-agency effort with a very good outcome."

The efforts of Terrigal Fire Station were praised by its Facebook community.

"Aren't we all lucky that it turned out to be just a lighter. Imagine if it was a real grenade and hadn't been checked out! Well done to the emergency services for once again, going into what was potentially a life-threatening situation," user Michelle Vanstone Skellett wrote.

Originally published as Lifeguards' shocking find on beach

More Stories

beach editors picks grenade nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Redevelopment in the works for gardens and zoo

        Premium Content Redevelopment in the works for gardens and zoo

        Council News A tender has opened for the project calling for concept designs.

        Organiser thrilled by response to Rocky RaceCourse Markets

        Premium Content Organiser thrilled by response to Rocky RaceCourse Markets

        News ‘All the stallholders are following me over and there are lots of new ones...

        ‘We will die together baby’: Alleged words to DV victim

        Premium Content ‘We will die together baby’: Alleged words to DV victim

        Crime Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client was drinking alcohol

        GARDENING COLUMN: Kershaw Gardens summer plant gems

        Premium Content GARDENING COLUMN: Kershaw Gardens summer plant gems

        Gardening Check out the column from Neil Fisher this week