Lifelong twirler earns PCYC life membership

Susan McDonald competed in another international baton twirling competition in France last year, alongside young women half her age.

In recognition of training Rockhampton twirlers over 10 years, she was awarded a life membership badge last month by the Police Youth and Citizens Club.

Susan McDonald's work with the Rockhampton team has earned her a lifetime PCYC membership

Her passion for twirling began in the 1970s in Dubbo where her father ran a bus company, ferrying young people to excursions and competitions.

“He said twirling looked like something I might like and since then I never really stopped,” she said.

“You couldn’t get ready-made costumes like you can today so Mum and I would order leotards and she would sew them on.

“I got good at glueing… I’m still very good at glueing.”

Twirling in her youth took Mrs McDonald to seven world championships in places such as Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, France and Canada.

Like so many parents, Mrs McDonald’s hobby took a back seat when her family was younger and growing fast.

“Richard and I brought our three kids to Rockhampton in 2004, then we had another, and then his other two kids joined us,” she said.

“We went from having three kids at home to six within a short time.”

The couple run R-Mach Aviation which has been “flat out” lately, providing support to firefighting efforts, and travelling to Russia to source a new plane.

“I thought of myself as an arty kid but I got more practical than I used to be, as I had to come to grips with agriculture and aviation,” Mrs McDonald said.

“But it doesn’t matter if your childhood passion doesn’t end up becoming your career, so long as you never forget what you got out of it.”

Her eldest daughter caught the twirling bug when she was 11, accompanying her mum to a judging gig in Mackay.

So Mrs McDonald approached the PCYC to start a local team.

“At first, Grace was the one who was really invested and Roxy and Mia just sort of tagged along,” she said.

Ten years on, Grace has a job with the “daring, quirky and sexy as hell” production of Panache, whose directors, Wayne and Katie Kermond, she met while auditioning for Wicked in Rockhampton.

She is also auditioning for cheerleader opportunities with some of the big football clubs in Sydney. But Mrs McDonald admits it’s sometimes easier coaching other people’s kids than your own.

“They’ve grown to know when I’m serious and when it’s time to listen to the coach even when it’s their mother,” she said.

“But it’s also true that one person can’t show you everything and everyone has a different way of learning.”

She said the last year had been a whirlwind, co-ordinating the local team’s rehearsal for the internationals in France with two members living away, and arranging other coaches from the Gold Coast and America to help.

In fact, having state and ­national championships and raised funds towards two trips to France, 2020 will be the first time in five years the Rockhampton team can take a bit of a breather.

“The best thing about coaching at the PCYC is making great friends who are really supportive,” Mrs McDonald.

“I couldn’t keep it going without the help of the families.”

For anyone thinking about taking up baton twirling as a hobby, Mrs McDonald said it’s open to people of all different interests and body types.

“These days, in the international arena, it’s super competitive with heaps of acro. But that doesn’t suit everybody and sometimes, at a local level, it’s more about having fun and making friends,” she said.